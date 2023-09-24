Video
UAW strikes more GM, Stellantis facilities, cites Ford progress

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

DETROIT, Sept 23: The United Auto Workers expanded its strikes against Detroit automakers General Motors (GM.N) and Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI), but kept its Ford (F.N) walkout limited to a single plant due to progress made in talks, the union said on Friday.

The auto workers' union began strikes at noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Friday against 38 parts distribution centers across the United States at GM and Stellantis, extending its unprecedented, simultaneous strikes that began with one assembly plant each of the Detroit Three. The additional facilities added about 5,600 workers to the 12,700 already on strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain said in a Facebook live event that by targeting distribution centers the strike becomes a nationwide event. He said he expected talks to continue through the weekend.

Hours after Fain invited President Joe Biden to visit a picket line, Biden said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he would come to Michigan on Tuesday "to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW." He added: "It's time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs."
The president has been vocal in his support for the union's demands for better pay and benefits.

Former President Donald Trump, who is seeking a new term, will be in Michigan on Wednesday to address auto workers, his campaign said.    �Reuters



