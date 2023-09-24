Video
NCC Bank launches reloadable Visa prepaid card

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

NCC Bank launches reloadable Visa prepaid card

NCC Bank launches reloadable Visa prepaid card

NCC Bank has launched reloadable Visa Consumer Prepaid Card at its Head Office recently, says a press release.

Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar, Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain, Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Additional Managing Director M. Shamsul Arefin along with other Senior Team Members of NCC Bank and High Officials of Visa and IT Consultants Limited launched the Prepaid Card by cutting a cake.

Mentionable that this cutting-edge Card is equipped with NFC technology and an EMV Chip. It's a smart alternative to traditional Debit and Credit Cards.This Card offers an impressive array of features and benefits that guarantee ease and flexibility while spending.

Tailor-made unique features include zero annual fee, 1% cashback on all local and international purchases, free cash withdrawal from any NCC Bank ATM and NPSB and Visa enabled ATMs across Bangladesh.

In addition, the Cardholders will receive regular discounts and other offers at numerous offline and online merchant partners of NCC Bank.

Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar said, "This Prepaid Card is a dual currency Card promoting financial inclusivity and advancing the vision of fostering a cashless economy in Bangladesh.

Our aim is to provide instant access to a rewarding Prepaid Card that offers cash benefits to everyone, regardless of whether they have a bank account.

With NCC Bank's seamless transaction and payment infrastructure, this Card is more than just a simple payment tool. NCC Bank's unwavering dedication to innovation and expansion is complemented by its commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions that guarantee user satisfaction".

Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said, "This Card offers a comprehensive financial solution to help the Cardholders manage their money more efficiently.

When it comes to making payments, shopping online, or withdrawing cash, the NCC Bank Prepaid Card is a compact go-to solution.

Whether Cardholders are dealing with local or international transactions, rest assured that our Card has got them covered.

There's no need to open an account - simply pop into any NCC Bank branch to pick up the Card and start enjoying all its perks. Cardholders can also reload money whenever it is necessary".

Soumya Basu, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa said, "We congratulate NCC Bank on the launch of the Visa-powered Prepaid Card. As a dual currency card, this will be greatly beneficial for students as well as business travelers and tourists looking for a secure and convenient way to pay, both within the country and abroad".



