

JMI Group celebrates World Peace Day with festivity



On this occasion, the Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group Md. Abdur Razzaq announced the inauguration of the World Peace Day parade by flying balloons and releasing white doves as a symbol of peace in front of the "Peace Stand" established at the Curzon Hall of Dhaka University on Thursday morning.



The procession started in front of Curzon Hall, circumambulated Doyel Chattor and ended at Press Club intersection, says a press release.

After that JMI Group organized a discussion meeting at Abdus Salam Auditorium of National Press Club. The speakers addressing the discussion meeting highlighted the importance of celebrating World Peace Day with the aim of creating public opinion to achieve happiness and peace for humanity irrespective of caste, religion and caste. They also called upon everyone to come forward to build a world of equality and harmony.



In his speech as the chief guest, founder and managing director of JMI Group Md. Abdur Razzaq said, "JMI Group has been celebrating World Peace Day in Bangladesh for more than a decade. We unite every year with the goal of upholding the basic rights of peace and security by standing by the side of the oppressed with a liberal mindset."



He further said, "Since the JMI Group is a family of eight and a half thousand manpower, we can establish peace at least among ourselves, in our own families.



I myself want peace and harmony even for a day. We want this one-day practice to become a practice for every day and 365 days in a phased manner so that world peace can be fully established."



Chairman of JMI Group Md. Jabed Iqbal Pathan, who presided over the discussion, said, "Every member of the JMI family is determined to uphold the theme of the World Day of Peace declared by the United Nations.



The Managing Director of JMI Group has set up a foundation in his village. From this foundation, pregnant women are supported in ensuring nutrition.



In this way, if we all stand by each other from our respective positions, a balanced society will be formed. Peace will be established at all levels."



Major General (retd) Mostafizur Rahman, former Director General of Directorate General of Drug Administration, Associate Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies Department of Dhaka University Dr. Md. Touhidul Islam, and Rakhi Sheikh, a transgender and general secretary of Shopnojoyee Foundation - a nonprofit organization formed with the help of the third gender population, spoke as special guests in the discussion meeting.



Mostafizur Rahman Patwari, director of NIPRO JMI Pharma Limited, gave the welcome speech at the discussion meeting moderated by Abdullah Al Faruki, Deputy General Manager of Administration Department of JMI Group. NIPRO Corporation of Japan Designated Director at JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd Hiroshi Saito, Chief Executive Officer of JMI Builders and Constructions Ltd Md. Mohiuddin Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer of JMI Group Md. Zahangir Alam, and Abhijit Paul, Executive Director, JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Limited, were also present at the event.



