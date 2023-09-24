

ICMAB holds orientation for new Khulna-based students



Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA, President of ICMAB was present as the Chief Guest of the program. In his speech appreciated the decisions of the newly admitted students in choosing the CMA profession, says a press release.



He presented a clear picture of the Country's need for professional accountants. He expressed his belief in the new batch and assured that the Institute will provide the necessary support to facilitate their CMA journey.

Past President Prof. Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed FCMA, Treasurer Md. Akhtaruzzaman FCMA, Prof. S.M. Zahidur Rahman, Business Administration Discipline, Khulna University Kartick Chandra Mondal, Principal, Azam Khan Govt.



Commerce College and Professor Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Masud FCMA, Director of ICMAB delivered speeches to motivate the students to pursue CMA qualification.



Khulna Branch Council Chairman Md. Arifur Rahman FCMA presided over the program and Vice Chairman Azizur Rahman ACMA delivered a welcome speech. A large number of students from several parts of Khulna attended the program.



