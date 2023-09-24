Video
P2P launches new project in Chattogram

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 23: P2P Engineering and Construction Limited starts nine-storied new housing project 'Mr Mahmudul Alam and Mr Zabedul Alam Residence' with groundbreaking ceremony at Panchlaish Hill View residential area of the port city on Friday.

The formal inauguration of construction was graced by the presence of distinguished individuals from various sectors in Chattogram.

Mahmudul Alam, Jabedul Alam, and their family members Shahed, Vice President Raisa Mahbub, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Md Alamgir were present as the guests at the inauguration ceremony.
 
Among others, Secretary of Hill View Residential Dulal, Managing Director of P2P Mostafa Asraful Islam Alvi, Director Architect Mahadi Iftekhar, Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Fahim, Director of P2P, Engineer Nazim Uddin Khan, Head of Business and Operation Nazmul Ben Abedin, senior officials of P2P and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Managing Director Mostafa Asraful Islam proudly emphasized P2P's extensive experience in construction materials and architectural design since its inception. He highlighted the company's self-sufficiency in design, construction, and materials, all house under one roof.



