RAKUB works for ensuring food security relentlessly

Sunday, 24 September, 2023, 9:03 AM
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Sept 23: Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has been working relentlessly for boosting productivity of both agriculture and agro-based industries together with ensuring food security in the country's northwest region.

The state-owned specialized commercial bank has also been working with sincerity and honesty for elevating the fate of the public in general under the region consisting of all 16 districts in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.

RAKUB hierarchies came up with the observation while sharing views with stakeholders at its Rajshahi branch recently.
 
The Department of Money Laundering, Terrorists Financing Prevention and Branches Control of the bank organised the stakeholders meeting for implementation of National Integrality Strategy (NIS) in the Rajshahi branch.

Managing Director of the bank Niranjan Chandra Debnath addressed the meeting as the chief guest while its Deputy Managing Director Abdur Rahim and General Managers Shawkat Shahidul Islam spoke as special guests with General Manager Atikul Islam in the chair.

Niranjan Chandra Debnath said they have been strengthening the agro-based economy through financial investment as they are providing loans to the grassroots farmers to supplement the government efforts of making the country self-reliant in food production.

Through its 383 branches at present, RAKUB has been operating its activities as the largest development partner in all the two divisions targeting the agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.

As the largest development partner in agriculture as well as agro-based industrial sector of northwest Bangladesh, currently, the bank has adopted the effective work plan which is being implemented at the grassroots-level to attain all the targets within the stipulated time.

RAKUB has not only developed the agricultural sector in the country's northwest region but also played a vital role towards its industrialisation.

Giving an illustration of the present government's achievements in various development sectors, Niranjan Debnath said the government has been implementing diversified programmes to establish good governance in service delivery activities.

He said there are five good governance tools related to National Integrality Strategy (NIS), Right to Information (RTI), Citizen Charter, Grievance Redress System (GRS) and Annual Performance Agreement (APA).

In addition to infusing dynamism into the public services, transparency and accountability are being ensured in the services, including recruitment in government jobs, benefiting the service recipients as a whole.

The use of the NIS tool has started to make public service deliveries vibrant because it has brought a new dimension as a result of engaging people in the service delivery process.    �BSS



