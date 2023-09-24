

Exim Bank holds business development confce in Ctg



Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present in the program as chief guest.



Deputy Managing Director of the bank Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division Sanjib Chatterjee and Chattogram Regional Head Anisur Rahman Chowdhury were also present in the programme.

The chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain in the meeting discussed various issues in banking sector at the moment.



At the same time, he urged all to work earnestly to achieve the annual business target by ensuring maximum customer service.



Exim Bank holds a business development conference with all branch managers, executives and officials in Chattogram region. The conference was held at Hotel Agrabad, Chattogram on Saturday, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present in the program as chief guest.Deputy Managing Director of the bank Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division Sanjib Chatterjee and Chattogram Regional Head Anisur Rahman Chowdhury were also present in the programme.The chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain in the meeting discussed various issues in banking sector at the moment.At the same time, he urged all to work earnestly to achieve the annual business target by ensuring maximum customer service.