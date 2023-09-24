Video
ABTI holds training on leadership quality development of branch management

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) recently organised a five-day training programme on "Development of Leadership Quality of Branch Management." The closing ceremony of the training programme was held on Thursday.

 During the event, certificates were handed over to the trainees by Md. Murshedul Kabir, Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank.  Md. Aminul Haque, General Manager (HRPDOD) was also present in the programme.

The event was chaired by Md. Rezaul Karim, Director and Deputy General Managing of ABTI. Several branch managers and employees from various branches of Agrani Bank participated in the workshop.



