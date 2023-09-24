

2-day capital market workshop ends at Kuakata



The newly appointed managing director of DSE Dr ATM Tarikuzzaman said this while speaking as chief guest at the closing event of a two-day workshop organized by the Capital Market Journalists Forum (CMJF) and Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) at Kuakata on Saturday.



Held at Hotel Graver Inn International in Kuakata, the event was presided over by CMJF President Ziaur Rahman and moderated by its General Secretary Abu Ali.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Executive Director Anwarul Islam and Dhaka Stock Exchange Senior General Manager Asadur Rahman were present as resource persons.



Managing Director of Hotel Graver Inn International Dr Sk Mogul Jan Rahman Mithu, Senior GM of DSE Samiul Islam, Additional Director of BSEC Abul Kalam Azad, Former President of CMJF Touhidul Islam Mintu, Former General Secretary Monir Hossain, DGM of DSE Shafiqur Rahman and others were present in the closing ceremony.



ATM Tarikuzzaman said: "We should always organize such event. It is important to increase the mutual discussion about various laws and regulations of the capital market.



It has not been three months since a ceremony was held. The more such issues are discussed, the more the writing skills of journalists will increase. The problems will be presented more, which will play an important role in our decision making."



Mentioning the capital market as a capital market, he said, "Many stakeholders are working here, I think CMJF is an important part of all the stakeholders.



The information that will be presented to capital market through the CMJF members will play a helpful role in moving us forward."



Later, while imparting training to CMJF members in the workshop, he said, DSE is working to create a beautiful and transparent capital market.



Ziaur Rahman in his opening remarks said when the shares of bad companies in the capital market are taken over by manipulators, the market loses its normal state.



Investors' confidence is lost. Then the regulatory body has to try to control the market with the help of various measures like floor price.



But our neighboring country India did not have to pay the floor price, Sri Lanka where the economic situation was bad also did not have to pay it.



He said, if capital market journalists understand these manipulations well and can present them in writing, then it will be possible to remove any deficiency in decision making of the capital market regulator. SK Mogul Jan Rahman Mithu said he was very happy to organize such an event for journalists in Kuakata.



