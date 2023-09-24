IMF, NBR officials to discuss $4.7b loan compliance on Oct 5







They will discuss progress and measures adopted for boosting tax revenue in compliance with terms of the IMF's $4.7 billion loan to the government, NBR sources said.



On September 17, IMF sent an e-mail to income tax, customs and value-added wing officials of the NBR informing that three separate review meetings of IMF officials have been scheduled for October 5.

The IMF delegation will conduct policy meetings with the three revenue wings of NBR on implementation of six agendas set by the Fund to boost customs capacity.



They will discuss progress of reforms, including revenue collection in financial year 2022-23 and outlook for FY24,and measures to raise tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 by 0.5 percentage point.



They will also review structure of risk management unit, other reforms of revenue administration, new policies and expected impact on revenue collection and capacity building to follow tax expenditure assessment.



Creating fiscal space for growth-enhancing spending needs by upgrading the tax system and rationalising subsidies was one of the core agenda for eligibility of ongoing Extended Credit Facility, Extended Fund Facility and Resilience and Sustainability Facility programmes provided by the IMF.



The government is committed to adopting tax revenue measures to yield an additional 0.5 per cent to 0.7 per cent of GDP annually under the IMF $4.7-billion loan programme over three years.



The first installment of $476 million had already been disbursed by IMF in February while next of the remaining six installments is due in October-November period.



NBR officials said the meeting aimed to address IMF's queries on how the NBR planned to boost capacity of the revenue sector as well as revenue collection.



NBR has already prepared a presentation, gathering information from its three departments - income tax, value added tax (VAT) and customs wings - for the meeting, officials said.



It has taken various steps through tax rate hikes or cutting of tax exemptions in the budget such as increased tax on property sales, tobacco, beverage and other sectors.



The revenue authority has also withdrew some exemptions from certain sectors, including that of mobile phone, polypropylene staple fibre, software and LPG cylinder.



Also, customs duty exemption facility was reduced in some local manufacturing sectors. Supplementary VAT was increased on tobacco items, plastic, aluminium and sunglasses.



The number of business identification holder, progress of electronic fiscal device installation, medium-term revenue strategy, adoption of tax compliance improvement plan, NBR's compliance risk management units in customs and VAT wings are the key areas which the IMF would want to know about.



An IMF (International Monetary Fund) delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials on October 5 in the city.They will discuss progress and measures adopted for boosting tax revenue in compliance with terms of the IMF's $4.7 billion loan to the government, NBR sources said.On September 17, IMF sent an e-mail to income tax, customs and value-added wing officials of the NBR informing that three separate review meetings of IMF officials have been scheduled for October 5.The IMF delegation will conduct policy meetings with the three revenue wings of NBR on implementation of six agendas set by the Fund to boost customs capacity.They will discuss progress of reforms, including revenue collection in financial year 2022-23 and outlook for FY24,and measures to raise tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 by 0.5 percentage point.They will also review structure of risk management unit, other reforms of revenue administration, new policies and expected impact on revenue collection and capacity building to follow tax expenditure assessment.Creating fiscal space for growth-enhancing spending needs by upgrading the tax system and rationalising subsidies was one of the core agenda for eligibility of ongoing Extended Credit Facility, Extended Fund Facility and Resilience and Sustainability Facility programmes provided by the IMF.The government is committed to adopting tax revenue measures to yield an additional 0.5 per cent to 0.7 per cent of GDP annually under the IMF $4.7-billion loan programme over three years.The first installment of $476 million had already been disbursed by IMF in February while next of the remaining six installments is due in October-November period.NBR officials said the meeting aimed to address IMF's queries on how the NBR planned to boost capacity of the revenue sector as well as revenue collection.NBR has already prepared a presentation, gathering information from its three departments - income tax, value added tax (VAT) and customs wings - for the meeting, officials said.It has taken various steps through tax rate hikes or cutting of tax exemptions in the budget such as increased tax on property sales, tobacco, beverage and other sectors.The revenue authority has also withdrew some exemptions from certain sectors, including that of mobile phone, polypropylene staple fibre, software and LPG cylinder.Also, customs duty exemption facility was reduced in some local manufacturing sectors. Supplementary VAT was increased on tobacco items, plastic, aluminium and sunglasses.The number of business identification holder, progress of electronic fiscal device installation, medium-term revenue strategy, adoption of tax compliance improvement plan, NBR's compliance risk management units in customs and VAT wings are the key areas which the IMF would want to know about.