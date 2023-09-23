PM to address UNGA today







The Prime Minister will highlight Rohingya crisis, climate change, the government's inclusive economic development and other global and regional issues during her address at the General Debate at the General Assembly Hall, UN Headquarters.



Sheikh Hasina will address the session of the UNGA in Bangla for the 17th times following the footsteps of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who delivered his address on September 25 in 1974.

This year's UNGA theme is: "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all."



The Prime Minister arrived in New York on September 17 to attend the 78th UNGA session and other high-level side events. She will leave New York for Washington on September 23 where she will stay till September 29.



After wrapping up her visit to Washington in the USA, the Prime Minister will leave for London on September 29 where she will stay till October 3 and will finally reach home on October 4. �BSS



