Saturday, 23 September, 2023, 6:21 PM
Vigil heightened to prevent use of illegal, legal firearms by criminals during polls

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023
Mamunur Rashid


Law enforcement agencies have bolstered their vigilance to prevent the use of illegal firearms and illegal use of registered arms ahead of the upcoming national election as terrorists and criminals have increased their activity.

In keeping with this circumspection, law enforcement agencies will conducted a special nationwide operation to recover illegal arms and ammunition soon.  Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman recently said the next national election will be held in the first week of January.
However, security analysts say that law enforcement agencies need to be even more alert because arms are entering the country despite tight security. Should this continue, it will affect the state of law and order in Bangladesh before the upcoming national election.

Law enforcement agencies should ensure that the database is updated before the election. Legal firearms should be submitted to the law enforcement agencies in the interest of a free and fair election.

According to the Border Guard Bangladesh, on an average, arms smugglers are caught with at least two firearms every month while trying to cross the border.

Security analyst, believes that illegal arms dealers will likely become more active leading up to the parliamentary polls. He says professional criminals or illegal armed gangs is already exploiting the tense political situation. Moreover, certain people are taking advantage of this situation to manipulate their personal rivalries.

According to sources, smugglers are pushing a large number of arms into the country from neighbouring countries.

The entry points are Chattogram, Sitakunda, Rangunia, Ukhiya, Ramu, Maheshkhali, Kutubdia, Raozan, Cox's Bazar, St Martin's, Sajek,  Bandarban, Sandwip, Feni, Khulna, Chapainawabganj, Satkhira, Jessore, Meherpur, Kushtia, Chuadunga, Rajshahi, Hili, Sylhet, as well as Ramgarh and Sabrum of Khagrachhari.
 
The parliamentary standing committee on Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs on Tuesday suggested the police administration to take strict measures to prevent entry of illegal arms into the country ahead of the next general election.

It also stressed the need for maintaining law and order in the Chittagong Hill Tracts area through coordination with the local public representatives, superintendents of police and deputy commissioners of Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachhari districts.

The committee also held an elaborate discussion on the law and order situation in the Chittagong Hill Tracts area and post-flood rehabilitation activities.

An official at the Police Headquarters, claiming anonymity told the Daily Observer that intelligence agencies made lists of illegal firearms traders ahead of the upcoming general election.

They are currently under surveillance. Law enforcement agencies are ready to launch drive once they receive final instruction.



