

Uzra Zeya discusses upcoming national election with PM



The United States is committed to advancing democracy and free elections all over the world and, as a partner to Bangladesh, seeks to support PM Hasina's public calls for free and fair elections in Bangladesh that are carried out in a peaceful manner, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Friday.



Zeya met with Hasina on September 21 on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Honored to reconnect with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before co-hosting a high-level side event on the Rohingya crisis on the margins of UNGA78.



We discussed the importance of free and fair elections, US-Bangladesh partnership, and US appreciation for Bangladesh's continued generous hosting of 960,000 Rohingya refugees," Zeya wrote on X, formerly known as twitter.



During the meeting, Zeya thanked PM Hasina for the generosity of the Bangladeshi Government in their humanitarian assistance to nearly one million Rohingya refugees.



US-Bangladeshi cooperation on this response is a powerful example of the partnership between the United States and Bangladesh, said the embassy. �UNB



US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya has discussed the "importance of free and fair" elections with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The United States is committed to advancing democracy and free elections all over the world and, as a partner to Bangladesh, seeks to support PM Hasina's public calls for free and fair elections in Bangladesh that are carried out in a peaceful manner, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Friday.Zeya met with Hasina on September 21 on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York."Honored to reconnect with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before co-hosting a high-level side event on the Rohingya crisis on the margins of UNGA78.We discussed the importance of free and fair elections, US-Bangladesh partnership, and US appreciation for Bangladesh's continued generous hosting of 960,000 Rohingya refugees," Zeya wrote on X, formerly known as twitter.During the meeting, Zeya thanked PM Hasina for the generosity of the Bangladeshi Government in their humanitarian assistance to nearly one million Rohingya refugees.US-Bangladeshi cooperation on this response is a powerful example of the partnership between the United States and Bangladesh, said the embassy. �UNB