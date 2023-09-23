Our aim is to organise fair polls: Home boss







"It is not a matter of us to see who came to power or left, our goal is to organise fair elections," the minister made these remarks while talking to journalists after inaugurating the country's first-ever premium water park in Munshiganj's Gazaria on Friday.



"We are always striving to arrange a peaceful election. The Election Commission is providing all kinds of support in this regard," he said.

Those who think that there will not be free, fair and participatory elections, their ideas will be proved false soon, added the minister.



Mentioning reshuffling in law and order forces is an ongoing process, he said, it happens every month, every year.

There is no issue of reshuffling based on the election, said the home minister. �UNB



