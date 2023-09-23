AL to face anti-govt movement of BNP, allies at field level







AL and its associate bodies will be active at the field level with their preannounced continuous programmes till the 12th general election.



According to AL office, the party's series of programmes will start from today (Saturday) with a joint rally of Dhaka North and South city AL units which will be held at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque in the capital.

AL programmes will continue throughout the month of October and then new programmes will be announced.



BNP and like-minded parties have started a one point movement to bring down the government ahead of the upcoming elections. AL also announced long ago to resist this movement politically at the field level.



According to the announcement, AL will be on the ground with various programmes including public meetings, rallies, mass communication until the election, said the leaders of the party.



In continuation of this, AL has been giving regular counter programmes against BNP's movement programme for the past few months. Several public gatherings have already been announced in various places in the country including the capital to stay in the field in the coming days.



According to AL, a joint rally of Dhaka North and South city AL will be held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram mosque at 2:30 pm in the capital on Saturday (today) afternoon. After that, two rallies will be held at Jatrabari on September 25 at the initiative of Dhaka South city AL and in Uttara at the initiative of North city AL at 2:30pm.



A rally will be held in Keraniganj on the initiative of Dhaka district AL on September 26. Gazipur city AL will hold a rally in Tongi on September 27. On this day, a rally will be held at Kafrul in Mirpur under the initiative of Dhaka North city AL.

On September 28, a doa and milad-mahfil will be held after Asr prayer on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi at the party's central office at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.



On September 29, a discussion meeting will be organized by the central Awami League on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. Besides, instructions have been given to arrange various programmes across the country on this occasion.



On September 30, a farmers' rally will be organized by the Bangladesh Krishak League at 2:30pm at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque to commemorate the killing of farmers on September 30.



On October 4, Awami League will hold a rally at Mirsarai in Chattogram at 2:30 pm. After that, AL leaders said that more programmes of mass gatherings including new rallies and public meetings will be announced in October.



Meanwhile, AL policymakers said that party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will resume election campaign from October.



She will participate in election rallies in various districts. Mass gatherings will be held in these programmes.



After returning home from her visit to the United Nations General Assembly, these programmes will be finalized by the party in discussion with the Prime Minister.



Besides, there are some pre-scheduled programmes in October. Among these, Bangabandhu Tunnel, the country's first tunnel built under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, will be inaugurated on October 28. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the tunnel. On that day, Awami League will organize a rally there.



The second phase of Metrorail will be inaugurated from Agargaon to Motijheel in the capital on October 20. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate it.



On the occasion of the inauguration of this part of the Metrorail, a civic rally will be organized at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on the initiative of Awami League.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address it. Awami League will hold a huge showdown in the capital on that day based on this peaceful rally.



Regarding AL continuous programmes, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told the Daily Observer, "The number of public meetings will be increased.



Our leaders and activists will be in the field to politically resist BNP-Jamaat and communal groups who want to thwart the election.



This evil force will not be given any chance and there is no scope to give concessions. More programmes will be announced in October.



In this regard Bahauddin Nasim also said that party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will restart the election campaign from October. On this occasion, she will consistently participate in election rallies and rallies in different districts. These programmes will be decided after the Prime Minister comes to the country.



Meanwhile, Juba League, youth wing of the ruling party, will hold a total 16 programmes including rallies and processions in different parts of the country from September 21 to October 4 in line with AL.



AL insiders said, Swechchhasebak League, Chhatra League and other front and associate organs of the ruling party will also be in the field of politics with different programmes across the country to counter BNP's anti-government programme.



