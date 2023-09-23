

Khaleda shifted to cabin from CCU



BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was shifted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) from the cabin with the advice of her medical board at around 4:00 pm.



BNP held special prayers for her at the metropolitan, district, upazila, municipality, union and ward levels across the country after Jum'a prayers. Khaleda Zia's jail term suspension was extended again by 6 months.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.



Khaled Zia shifted back to cabin from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) at Evercare Hospital in the capital on Friday.BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was shifted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) from the cabin with the advice of her medical board at around 4:00 pm.BNP held special prayers for her at the metropolitan, district, upazila, municipality, union and ward levels across the country after Jum'a prayers. Khaleda Zia's jail term suspension was extended again by 6 months.The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.