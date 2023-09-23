

Water-logging all over city



Many city areas in the capital, including Mirpur 10, Mirpur 11, Shyamoli, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Purana Paltan, Gulistan, Old Dhaka, Bangshal Road, Bijoy Sarani, Eskaton, Farmgate and Tejgaon, went under water.



The rainfall triggered acute traffic congestions in many parts of the city and many vehicles, including cars and CNGs broke down in the middle of many roads.

Residents suffered a lot and could not come out of home die to as knee-deep stagnant water in many places around Dhanmondi.



The persistent rainfall with thunderstorm over Dhaka city was triggered due to the low pressure over the Northwest Bay and the adjoining areas now lying over Jharkhand, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological department officials.



Many people, who rushed outside at the beginning of the weekend to go to their hometown and villages suffered due to the continuous rainfall.



A mere 122mm of rainfall brought life in the capital to a standstill on Thursday and led to electrocution of four people, three from one family, while other parts of the country also grappled with water logging as rain swept across several districts, starting at 6:00pm.



Even several markets--New Market, Hawkers Market, and Chadni Chawk in the capital -- were submerged following the incessant rain.



Four people, including three from the same family, lost their lives due to electrocution in Dhaka's Mirpur. The incident occurred on the opposite side of Jhilpar Slum, adjacent to Commerce College in Mirpur.



The incessant downpour led to severe water logging in various areas of Dhaka city, leaving commuters stranded and facing significant difficulties. Streets were inundated, and major roads experienced traffic congestions.



Meteorological officials attributed the persistent rainfall and thunderstorms in Dhaka city to a low-pressure over the Northwest Bay and adjoining regions, now situated over Jharkhand in India.



Rain paralyses life in capital, causes fatalities Hafizur Rahman, a meteorologist from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), reported that 122mm of rainfall was recorded in the capital, with rain continuing until around midnight.



At the time of filing this report, several parts of the capital, including Bangshal, Siddique Bazar, Alu Bazar, Dhaka University area, and some areas of Khilgaon, Rampura, and Old Dhaka, remained underwater.



A heart-wrenching video circulated on social media platforms yesterday night, showing a seven-year-old child being rescued from the floodwaters in the Mirpur area.



Tragically, the child's parents and sister lost their lives due to electrocution in the water, while the child was found unconscious.



In the video, one local resident is seen pulling the child out of the stagnant water, while others attempt to rescue additional victims using bamboo pipes.



Office-goers, particularly those employed in the private sector, endured tremendous hardships while returning home amidst the heavy rainfall and ensuing traffic gridlock, given that their work hours extend into the night.



Tanjila Tasnim, a student at Dhaka University and a resident of Bangladesh Kuwait Maitree Hall, reported that the hall's premises remained submerged in water.



"We are unable to move from one building to another. We have been grappling with water logging issues for an extended period now," she lamented.



Country's maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am Friday was recorded at 157 millimeters (mm) in Netrokona.



The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued forecasts of further rainfall across the country in the next 24 hours.



According to the Met office, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur in most places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions, as well as other areas within Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in some places within Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions."



