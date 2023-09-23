Body parts of a man found inside luggage in Ctg: Police







The mutilated body was recovered from the luggage laying inside a bush in ghat no 12 of Patenga on Thursday night, police said.



The identity of the deceased has yet to be ascertained.

Police suspect that the victim was murdered at a different location, dismembered, and concealed in the luggage before being transported here. An investigation into this matter has been initiated by the police.



Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patenga Police Station Mohammad Aftab Hossain, said a decapitated body was found inside the luggage.



The body has been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy, he added. The OC further informed that the luggage was found in a narrow alley.



From the luggage, the police also recovered the shirt and lungi (sarong) of the deceased person. "We have initiated legal proceedings in this regard," said the OC. �UNB



