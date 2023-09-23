Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 September, 2023, 6:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

4 dead, 2,153 hospitalised with dengue

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 879 this year.

During the period, 2,153 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 667 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital -- indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 10,071 dengue patients, including 3,658 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 181,852 dengue cases and 170,902 recoveries this year.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


4 dead, 2,153 hospitalised with dengue
3 more industries at BSMSN to go into production next year
Vietnam keen to enhance trade, investment ties with Bangladesh
Two cops, 3 others placed on remand
Headmaster found dead in city hotel
Dhaka urges OIC members to contribute voluntary fund to bear legal expenses of Rohingya case
Fakhrul says no election to be held under Hasina
Momen stresses on targeted policy interventions for climate migrants


Latest News
Bangladesh need 255 to win against New Zealand
Nasir barred from domestic cricket
Govt solely responsible for humiliating US visa policy: Fakhrul
Two women die in N’ganj gas line explosion
Body parts found in luggage: Wife, son held in Ctg
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Cumilla
Sri Lanka pays off entire $200m loan from Bangladesh with $4.5m interest
WB provides $300m aid for secondary education
Three shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Lightning strike kills fourth grader in Netrokona
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
US wants to see free, fair and violence-free election in Bangladesh
Man's body recovered in Natore
US starts imposing visa restrictions on Bangladeshis undermining election
PM to address UNGA highlighting Rohingya, climate issues
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Teenager electrocuted in city
Four electrocuted in capital
Will continue to promote democracy as per constitution: PM says in UNGA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft