4 dead, 2,153 hospitalised with dengue







During the period, 2,153 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.



Of the new patients, 667 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital -- indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 10,071 dengue patients, including 3,658 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 181,852 dengue cases and 170,902 recoveries this year. �UNB Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 879 this year.During the period, 2,153 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.Of the new patients, 667 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital -- indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.A total of 10,071 dengue patients, including 3,658 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 181,852 dengue cases and 170,902 recoveries this year. �UNB