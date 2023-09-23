3 more industries at BSMSN to go into production next year







Five heavy industries have already gone into operation while three more such industries will go to operation next year.



In this connection, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Tofazzal Hussain Mia and Yusuf Harun, Chairman of BEZA, visited the industrial zone on Wednesday.

Tofazzal Hussain said that a total of 152 industrial units would be set up in the zone with an employment opportunities for 1.5 million people.



BEZA has already received proposal for investment of $18 billion in the zone, he claimed.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in the Economic Zones (EZs) across the country including four factories and the administrative buildings of the BSMSN in Chattogram on November 22, 2022.



She also formally opened the 20-kilometre Sheikh Hasina Sarani, 230-KVA gridline and substation at the BSMSN and laid the foundation stone of a water treatment plant having 50 million litres per day (MLD) capacity set up by BEZA.



Earlier, the CCEA (Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs) approved 900 million litres water treatment project.



The BSMSN site is located 200 kilometers (km) from Dhaka, 60 km from Chattogram, 70 km from Chattogram Port and the Shah Amanat International Airport and 330 km from Sylhet. The BSMSN Master Plan area is covered in the two districts, three upazilas, and 6 unions and comprised of 26 mouzas.



The objective of BSMSN is to provide cost effective, safe, less travel time and logical road network for all road users especially between Mirsarai Economic Zone and the capital Dhaka as well as the port city Chattogram through Dhaka-Chattogram National Highway.



It is a specialized and dedicated roadway for carrying goods lo economic zone along with transferring finished products from this zone to home and abroad.



It will accelerate the economic development of the country through industrialization and creation of new employment, reliable and adequate power supply to the Economic Zone at Mirsarai.



According to the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), a total of 152 companies have so far been allotted 6,500 acres of land for setting up factories there. Once fully operational, this Shilpa Nagar will create around 15 lakh jobs.



BEZA sources said, the construction works of the BSMSN are expected to be completed by 2030.



Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the appointment of a joint venture of Cheil Engineering Co Ltd Korea, Yooshin Engineering Corporation, Korea and Engineering and Planning Consultants Ltd Bangladesh as Consultant for the Shilpa Nagar on May 24 last.



According to BEZA sources, the joint venture will act as a Consultant for drawing design and supervision of BSMSN till the completion of the project.



Besides, two other proposals include, the appointment of the joint venture of CCECC, China and CRCC, China to implement the work for constructing 10.70 kilometer roads and 16.557 kilometer drainage works with around Taka 237.99 crore at the Mirersarai-2A economic zone area under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar and the another is the appointment of the National Development Engineers Ltd to construct 12.10 kilometer roads and 12.861 kilometer drainage network with around Tk 219.93 crore at Mirsarai-2B economic zone area.



