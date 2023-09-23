Video
Vietnam keen to enhance trade, investment ties with Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

The Socialist Republic of Vietnam is very keen to enhance the existing bilateral trade and investment ties with Bangladesh and eager to provide cooperation in materializing the government's vision to build "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue said this as he, along with a high-powered Vietnamese delegation, paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban here on Friday.

"Vietnam is very interested to enhance existing bilateral ties in commerce and investment," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin quoted Vuong Dinh Hue as saying during the meeting.

Lauding the existing socio-cultural development of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the NA chairman of Vietnam also assured Bangladesh of providing all necessary support to build a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041.

Vietnam and Bangladesh can jointly work in various fields, including training, technology, communication, agriculture, fisheries and culture sectors, to explore the existing potentials, he added.

 Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, President Shahabuddin said Bangladesh attaches great importance to its relations with Vietnam and with the neighboring South East Asian region.

He sought more Vietnamese investment in Bangladesh as an investment-friendly atmosphere is prevailing in Bangladesh at present.

"Bangladesh is setting up 100 special economic zones (SEZs)... Vietnamese investors can find ample scopes for investment to manufacture products for the consumption in the local market as well as to export to other markets, particularly in the markets of the Indian North-East," the President mentioned.

He said Vietnam can consider importing more Bangladeshi products, including Pharmaceuticals, readymade garments (RMG), leather and leather products, ceramic, textile materials, raw jute and jute goods and home textile.

The Head of the State sought the full cooperation of Vietnam to become a member of the "Sectoral Dialogue Partner" of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for which Bangladesh has already applied for.

On Rohingya crisis, Shahabuddin expressed the hope that the Vietnam government and its people would play a very conducive role to ensure a safe, dignified and permanent repatriation of the Myanmar nationals who earlier took shelter in Bangladesh territory seven years back.

During the meeting, the President also recalled the historic contribution of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Vietnamese great leader Ho Chi Minh for freedom and prosperity of Bangladesh and Viet Nam respectively.    �BSS



