Tk 20 Lakh Loot

Two cops, 3 others placed on remand

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Friday placed five people, including two police constables, on a two-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over snatching of Tk 20 lakh from inside a bank in capital's Paltan area.

The five remanded accused are Demra Police Lines constables Mahabub Ali and Asif Iqbal and their accomplices Shahajahan, Hridoy and Russel.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mehera Mahbub passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and prayed for five-day remand each for questioning.

The case statement is that a staff of a Paltan-based office went to deposit Tk 20 lakh to IFIC Bank, Paltan Branch around 2:00pm on Thursday.

The two policemen went inside the bank and grabbed the man, saying they have warrant against him. They dragged him outside and made him sit on a motorbike with them.

After bringing him in front of Mugda Medical College Hospital, the two policemen dropped him there and left the place. The victim quickly informed his office, and took help of police.

From the CCTV footages of the cameras installed inside and outside the bank, police identified Hridoy, who revealed the identities of all the criminals.



