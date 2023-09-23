|
Headmaster found dead in city hotel
Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 130
Police recovered the body of Manindranath Barair, 45, headmaster of Madaripur's Rajair Girls' High School, from a residential hotel at Topkhana Road in Dhaka at 8:00pm on Thursday and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
According our Madaripur Correspondent quoting Rajoir thana police of Madaripur and family sources, the teacher lived with his family in a quarter on the campus of Rajoir Girls' High School. He went to Dhaka for some official work of the school on Thursday morning. His wife found his mobile phone switched off after noon.
When the news spread in Rajouri town, a pall of gloom descended among his relatives and local well-wishers and on the school campus.