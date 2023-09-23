Video
Saturday, 23 September, 2023, 6:17 PM
Home Back Page

Headmaster found dead in city hotel

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent


Police  recovered the body of Manindranath Barair, 45, headmaster of Madaripur's Rajair Girls' High School, from a residential hotel at Topkhana Road in Dhaka at 8:00pm on Thursday and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

According our Madaripur Correspondent  quoting Rajoir thana police of Madaripur and family sources, the teacher lived with his family in a quarter on the campus of Rajoir Girls' High School. He went to Dhaka for some official work of the school on Thursday morning. His wife found his mobile phone switched off after noon.
Later the family members came to know from Shahbag Police Station that the body of the head teacher, Manindranath Baroi, was recovered from a room of the Royal Grand Hyatt Hotel on Topkhana Road in Dhaka.

When the news spread in Rajouri town, a pall of gloom descended among his relatives and local well-wishers and on the school campus.



