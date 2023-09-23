Video
Dhaka urges OIC members to contribute voluntary fund to bear legal expenses of Rohingya case

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Bangladesh has urged all OIC Member States to contribute a voluntary fund to bear the legal expenses incurred by the legal farm and support the efforts of The Gambia.

"The Rohingya issue is a matter of continuous concern for Bangladesh, OIC and the world," said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen while speaking at the annual coordination meeting in New York on September 21.

In pursuant to the relevant CFM resolution, the OIC could bring the Myanmar government to the International Court of Justice in December 2019 for the allegation of violating human rights against Rohingyas under the Genocide Convention whereby the Court unanimously issued provisional measures against Myanmar.

Momen said the law firm has issued invoices of around US$ 6.5 million against an estimated total cost of US$12 million.

So far a contribution of US$ 2.775 million has been paid where Bangladesh, with its limited capacity, has already contributed 0.7 million US dollar to this cause.

"I appreciate the voluntary contribution and pledge of some countries but this sum is far from the amount to be paid to the legal firm as the first installment. I urge all Member States to commit to contribute generously to this cause," Momen said.

Momen extended deep sympathy of his government for the victims of the devastating earthquake in Morocco and flood in Libya prayed for the quick recovery of the injured victims.

The foreign minister said the acts against Islam particularly the incidents in Sweden and Denmark are based on ignorance and fanatic thoughts.

Bangladesh appreciates the official position expressed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Sweden and Denmark to the OIC Secretary General including their condemnation of the incident that had occurred in their countries and hope that such engagement will continue which might help prevent the occurrence of similar incidents in the future, he said.

"As the members of the Muslim Ummah our destiny is one as are our burdens and responsibilities. Staying true to the teachings of the Holy Quran, we should embark on a path of showing better understanding and tolerance," said the Foreign Minister.    �UNB



