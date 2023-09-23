

Fakhrul says no election to be held under Hasina



On Friday, Dhaka North BNP held a rally at the Abdullahpur Palway Market Maidan and Dhaka South BNP at Jatrabari Shahid Faroque road to press home their one point demand to release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.



Speaking at the BNP Dhaka North rally Fakhrul said, "If anyone is oppressed and deprived in the country right now, she is Khaleda Zia. But we know it very well out of political vengeance the government has detained her."

"We have not forgotten that, during the caretaker government Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina got treatment in America due to her ear problem," he said and added, "Now our leader Khaleda Zia is now living in the matter of life and death, but the government is not allowing her to get proper treatment abroad."



Fakhrul said, "Khaleda Zia is a Pied Piper of Hamelin. Billions of people would have come out at her call, but this fascist government has kept him under house arrest."



BNP Secretary General said, "This government does not allow anyone to vote. When all the democratic countries of the world want fair elections under non-partisan government they trying to hold manipulate elections."



He said, "To know about the electoral system of this country, a team of the European Union discussed with the country's politicians, diplomats, newspaper editors, Jatiya Party and Awami League."



"In view of this discussion, they said that there is no election environment in Bangladesh. That is why they have decided not to send an observation team to the election," he added.



He said that, everyone in the world knows that an impartial election under Sheikh Hasina is not possible, even the Jatiya Party has said that if the government does not resign, a fair election is not possible in this country.



Fakhrul said, "Sheikh Hasina has to resign if there is to be a fair election. This government must be defeated through the movement. Elections should be organized under a non-partisan neutral government."



"Our mothers and sisters have woken up, they don't want to see this government in power anymore," said Fakhrul and urged government to dissolve parliament and hold elections.



BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said in a rally organized by Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP at Jatrabari's Shahid Farooq Road, "During the tenure of this government, the prices of daily commodities have only increased. Compared to that, the cost of human life has decreased."



Mirza Abbas said, "People do not want to see this corrupt government in power anymore. This government wants to stay in power by making disappearances, murders and arrests. BNP will not participate to any elections under the torn constitution."



Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan, another member of BNP's Standing Committee, said, "This government does not represent the people. This government must resign to restore democracy."



"People should be given back their right to vote through elections under an interim neutral government. This movement to restore democracy cannot be stopped by shooting and throwing tear gas," Moyeen Khan added.



