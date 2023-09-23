Man held with 1.7kg gold at Ctg airport







The arrested Mohammad Ali is son of Mohammad Musa at Fatehabad village under Hathazari upazila of Chattogram district.



Md Ahsan Ullah, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID), said the passengers came to the airport from the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah by a flight of Air Arabia G-9526 around 7:24am.

Suspecting his movement, the CIID members challenged him and searched his luggage, Ahsan Ullah said, adding that a rice cooker was found inside the luggage.



Later, the gold weighing 1.7 kg was recovered from the rice cooker and the market price of the gold is estimated at Tk 1.5 crore, he said. �UNB CHATTOGRAM, Sept 22: An air passenger was arrested with around 1.7 kilograms of gold at Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city of Chattogram on Friday.The arrested Mohammad Ali is son of Mohammad Musa at Fatehabad village under Hathazari upazila of Chattogram district.Md Ahsan Ullah, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID), said the passengers came to the airport from the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah by a flight of Air Arabia G-9526 around 7:24am.Suspecting his movement, the CIID members challenged him and searched his luggage, Ahsan Ullah said, adding that a rice cooker was found inside the luggage.Later, the gold weighing 1.7 kg was recovered from the rice cooker and the market price of the gold is estimated at Tk 1.5 crore, he said. �UNB