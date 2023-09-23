Stop selling foods rolled up in newspapers







Many small shops are built along the busy road. Various types of food can be found in these shops. Street stalls are lined with tempting foods. These foods are enough to attract people, as if the tongue is watering. Singara, Chumcha, Jilapi, Jhalmuri, Rolls, Parotas are all these tempting foods served in newspapers, which is a concern. A fold does not fall on anyone's forehead. Naturally everyone is accepting and acting like idiots.



But according to the Safe Food Act, 2013 this is a punishable offence.

Many may not know, and many people step on the wrong path despite knowing. The presence of pigments, harmful colors and preservatives can be observed in the ink used in newspaper or printed paper or written papers, which are capable of harming the human body. This old paper also contains disease-causing microorganisms.



Regularly eating food in newspapers or printed papers can cause various diseases including cancer, heart and kidney problems. So everyone should avoid eating food in such paper and be aware of keeping themselves healthy. Besides, in the interest of the public, traders should also stop using this papers and create awareness among all.



Zobayed Mustafa

Student, Department of Public Administration

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj.



