

Ashrayan dwellers at Santhia suffer for inundation



Flood water has entered houses of 15 families of the Ashrayan Project at Gourigram Union in the upazila. It was learnt, the houses were constructed in an unplanned way on low areas.



Remaining dwellers are staying on beds as floors are under water. Roads, bathrooms and tube-wells have been submerged. While moving many are getting wounded. They have stopped their children to go to school in fear of drowning.

Already ten families out of total 15 have left their houses for other places.



At present, five families including that of Dulali Khatun are staying only at the Ashrayan.



Dulali Khatun said, "We are poor. We have no place. We became happy after getting houses from the government. Now we are suffering due to submergence. We find no other places to go. So we are staying in trouble. There is fear of snake, leech and insects. We have been affected by skin diseases."



"I have left my house because of sinking," said Amena Khatun.



Dweller Rabiul Islam said, "My two-year old baby Tanzid fell down in floor water for two times"



Another Abul Kashem Khalifa said, the houses have been built in an unplanned way. If the house places would be raised with sand filling, these would not get sunken such way, he added.



Santhia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Masud Hossain said, "We have already discussed with the authorities concerned about what steps could be taken to address this problem. If there is any scope to get financial allocation for raising the houses, necessary measures will be taken."



