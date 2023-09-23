Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 September, 2023, 6:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Ashrayan dwellers at Santhia suffer for inundation

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

Ashrayan dwellers at Santhia suffer for inundation

Ashrayan dwellers at Santhia suffer for inundation

SANTHIA, PABNA, Sept 22: Dwellers of Ghughudah Village Ashrayan in Santhia Upazila of the district are leaving their houses due to inundation.

Flood water has entered houses of 15 families of the Ashrayan Project at Gourigram Union in the upazila. It was learnt, the houses were constructed in an unplanned way on low areas.

Remaining dwellers are staying on beds as floors are under water. Roads, bathrooms and tube-wells have been submerged. While moving many are getting wounded. They have stopped their children to go to school in fear of drowning.

Already ten families out of total 15 have left their houses for other places.

At present, five families including that of Dulali Khatun are staying only at the Ashrayan.

Dulali Khatun said, "We are poor. We have no place. We became happy after getting houses from the government. Now we are suffering due to submergence. We find no other places to go. So we are staying in trouble. There is fear of snake, leech and insects. We have been affected by skin diseases."

"I have left my house because of sinking," said Amena Khatun.

Dweller Rabiul Islam said, "My two-year old baby Tanzid fell down in floor water for two times"

Another Abul Kashem Khalifa said, the houses have been built in an unplanned way. If the house places would be raised with sand filling, these would not get sunken such way, he added.

Santhia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Masud Hossain said, "We have already discussed with the authorities concerned about what steps could be taken to address this problem. If there is any scope to get financial allocation for raising the houses, necessary measures will be taken."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ashrayan dwellers at Santhia suffer for inundation
Three unnatural deaths in two districts
Five minors drown in 4 districts
32 nabbed with drugs in 14 districts
Sea Hilsas being sold as ‘Meghnar Ilish’ at Raipur
First Hilsa consignment goes to India
10 shops burnt in Laxmipur
Obituaries


Latest News
Bangladesh need 255 to win against New Zealand
Nasir barred from domestic cricket
Govt solely responsible for humiliating US visa policy: Fakhrul
Two women die in N’ganj gas line explosion
Body parts found in luggage: Wife, son held in Ctg
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Cumilla
Sri Lanka pays off entire $200m loan from Bangladesh with $4.5m interest
WB provides $300m aid for secondary education
Three shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Lightning strike kills fourth grader in Netrokona
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
US wants to see free, fair and violence-free election in Bangladesh
Man's body recovered in Natore
US starts imposing visa restrictions on Bangladeshis undermining election
PM to address UNGA highlighting Rohingya, climate issues
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Teenager electrocuted in city
Four electrocuted in capital
US provides $116m in humanitarian assistance for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft