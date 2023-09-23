Three unnatural deaths in two districts







GAZIPUR: Two workers reportedly died after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank in Kaliakoir Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased were identified as Shahen and Mahbub Hasan.

Mouchak Police Station Inspector Shahidul Islam said the duo went inside the septic tank of Shamsul Haque's house in Purbapara area of Safipur Union at around 4 pm.



They died on the spot due to inhaling the toxic gas accumulated inside the tank.



Mohsin, another worker, fell ill after going inside the tank to rescue them.



He was, later, rescued and rushed to a hospital, the official said, adding that police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.



NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A carpenter died after being bitten by bee in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Korban Ali, 40, was a resident of Nanni Baigarpara Village under Nanni Union in the upazila.



It was known that a bunch of bee attacked on Korban Ali in the morning while he along with five to six others was fishing in Moragnagi Canal, which left him critically injured.



His co-fishers rescued him in critical condition and rushed to Nanni Hospital first, and then shifted to neighbouring Jhenaigati Upazila Health Complex following the deterioration of his condition, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Nanni Union Parishad Chairman Billal Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the incident.



