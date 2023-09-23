Five minors drown in 4 districts







NATORE: A madrasa student drowned in a canal in Singra Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



His body was recovered from Panaullah Canal adjacent to Raninagar Sluice Gate in the upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kawsar Ali, son of farmer Habibur Rahman, a resident of Sherkole Raninagar Village in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at Teligram Madrasa.



Local sources said Kawsar drowned in the canal on Wednesday noon while he was bathing in it.



Sensing the matter, the locals and the deceased's family members conducted a long search, but could not find his body.

Later on, his body was recovered from the canal on Thursday.



Additional Superintend of Police (Singra Circle) Akhtaruzzaman confirmed the incident.



BARISHAL: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.



The deceased were identified as Rianka Halder, 5, son of Savaranjan Halder, and Bappi Biswas, 5, son of Bibek Biswas. Both of them were residents of Munsir Talluk Village under Jalla Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, the two boys drowned in a pond next to their houses while they were playing near its bank in the evening.



Later on, the family members recovered their bodies from the pond.



Wazirpur Model Police Station (PS) Inspector Tauhiduzzaman confirmed the incident.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A one-and-a-half-month-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Mst Afrin, daughter of Md Mamun, a resident of Dakshin Farazganj Village under Farazganj Union in the upazila.



It was known that Afrin was playing on the house yard in the afternoon. At one stage of playing, she fell in a pond next to the house while her family members were unaware of it.



Later on, the family members found Afrin floating on water and rescued her from the pond. They then took her to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.



Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan PS Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A one-and-eight-month-old minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The incident took place in Shreekala Dakshin Para Village under Jamalpur Union of the upazila at around 8 am.



The deceased was identified as Ruhan Mia, son of Rahul Mia, a resident of Bharatkhali area under Saghata Upazila in the district.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Ruhan along with his mother Ruma Begum came to visit her maternal grandparents' house in Shreekala Village of the upazila recently.



However, Ruhan fell in a pond near his grandfather Osim Uddin's house on Tuesday morning while he was playing beside it.



Sensing the matter, the relatives rescued him and rushed to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



Member of Ward No. 5 under Jamalpur Union Parishad Yasin Ali confirmed the incident.



