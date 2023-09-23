32 nabbed with drugs in 14 districts







KISHOREGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two persons including a woman along with six kilograms of hemp from Bhairab Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The arrested persons are: Rehana Khatun, 42, daughter of Shajahan Mia of Pachtiki Village under Ghatail Upazila in Tangail District, and Faruq Hossain, 32, son of Md Ayub Ali, hails from Saddam Bazar area under Madhabpur Upazila in Habiganj District.

District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abul Bashar said on information, a team of the force conducted a drive in Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Brize Tolplaza area under Bhairab Upazila in the morning, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model Police Station (PS) in this regard, the DB Police OC added.



NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Nalitabari Upazila of the district recently.



Police, in a drive, arrested two youths along with 59 bottles of Indian liquor from the upazila on Tuesday night.



The arrested persons are: Rafiqul Islam, 25, son of Askar Ali of Pashchim Samashchura Village in Nalitabari Upazila; and Rafiqul Islam, 30, son of late Kachhar Ali of Ghagra Maruapara Village under Jhenaigati Upazila of the district.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Madhutila Echo Park of Purba Samashchura Village under Poragaon Union in the upazila at around 11:30 pm, and arrested them along with the Indian liquor.



Police also seized a private car used in drug smuggling from their possession.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nalitabari PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Wednesday noon following a court order.



Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the matter.



On the other hand, police, in another drive, arrested an auto-rickshaw driver along with 12 bottles of liquor from Nalitabari Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested person is Sujon Mia, 30, son of Afzal Mia, a resident of Garhkanda Moholla under Nalitabari Municipality.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Garhkanda New Bus Station area, and arrested him along with the liquor.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nalitabari PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.



Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the matter.



HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested three people along with Indian liquor from Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The arrested persons are: Nazmul Hossain, son of late Abul Kalam, Ali Hossain, son of Jamal Uddin, and Mamun Mia, son of Abdul Alim. All of them are residents of Galaibhanga Village under Dhobaura Upazila in the district.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in front of New Popular Diagnostic Centre on the Haluaghat-Mymensingh regional highway at around 10 pm, and arrested the trio along with 12 bottles of illegal Indian liquor.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Haluaghat PS, the arrested were produced before the court.

Haluaghat PS OC Sumon Chandra Roy confirmed the matter.



JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 25 litres of local liquor from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.



The arrested man is Abdul Alim, 45, son of Jabbar Mandal, a resident of Madarganj area in the upazila.



Acting Company Commander of Joypurhat RAB Camp Assistant Superintend of Police Imdad Hossain Bipul said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jhaubari area of the upazila at around 10:30 pm, and arrested him along with the liquor.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS against the arrested, the RAB official added.



DINAJPUR: Members of Bangladesh Customs, in a drive, arrested an Indian national along with 223 bottles of phensedyl, 96 bottles of fairdyl, and 3,800 pieces of ampoule injection from Hili in the district recently.



The arrested man is Krishna Roy, 36, hails from Chakdabat Village under Hili PS of South Dinajpur District in India.



Taposh Kumar Roy, an official of Bangladesh Customs in Hili, said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department stopped a goods-laden truck and recovered the drugs from the vehicle. They arrested the truck driver red-handed while he was trying to smuggle the drugs in the country.



The team also seized the truck used in the smuggling.



Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the customs official added.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 500 bottles of phensedyl from Bagha Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested man is Shahidul Islam, 45, son of Nur Jamal, a resident of Pakuria Village under the upazila.



It was known that on information, a team of District DB Police conducted a drive in the house of Shahidul, and arrested him along with phensedyl.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bagha PS Hasna Banu confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this regard.



FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in separate drives, arrested two drug dealers along with 14 kilograms of hemp and 50 bottles of Eskup syrup from Fulbari Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Rafiqul Islam, 40, and Abul Kalam Azad, 35, residents of Kashipur Union in the upazila.



Police sources said Rafiqul Islam was arrested along with 14 kilograms of hemp from Tentultala area under Kashipur Union.



Meanwhile, another team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dharmapur Doler Paat area under the same union, and arrested Abul Kalam Azad along with the Eskup syrup.



Acting OC of Fulbari PS Inspector (Investigation) Nazmus Sakib Sajib confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were produced before the court after filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS against them.



BARISHAL: Two people were arrested along with yaba tablets and hemp in separate drives in the distrct recently.



The arrested persons are: Omar Faruq, 41, of Satghat area under Maheshkhali Upazila in Cox's Bazar, and Kamal Bepari, 30, a resident of Kawnia Gagan Gali area in Barishal City.



Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) sources said police arrested Omar Faruq along with 800 yaba tablets from in front of Barishal Divisional Passport Office at Nathullabad in the city.



Meanwhile, another team of BMP conducted a drive in Narkati Laharhaat Mohsin Market in Tungibaria Union of Sadar Upazila, and arrested Kamal Bepari along with two kilograms of hemp.



After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with the PSs concerned, the arrested were sent to jail following the court orders, the BMP sources added.



DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested three drug dealers including two women along with heroin in separate drives from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district recently.



BGB members arrested a woman along with 35 grams of heroin from the upazila.



The arrested woman is Mst Jannatun Ferdous, 30, wife of Md Abdul Malek of Lodipur Village in the upazila.



14 BGB Patnitala Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Hamid Uddin, PSC, said on information, a team from Agradwigun BOP conducted a drive in Lodipur area and arrested Jannatun along with the heroin.



Meanwhile, another team of the BGB from Shimultali BOP arrested Abdus Samad, 75, and his wife Ambia Khatun, 60, along with 44 grams of heroin from behind of Agradwigun College.



Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Dhamoirhat PS in these connections, the BGB official added.



TANGAIL: Four people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Madhupur and Dhanbari upazilas of the district recently.



Police arrested two persons along with 40 yaba tablets from Madhupur Upazila.



The arrested are: Mosharraf Khan, 40, of Betbari Village, and Swapon Sheikh, 25, of Kadim Hatil Village.



Madhupur PS OC Molla Azizur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ashra area under Mahishmara Union, and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.



On the other hand, two more persons were arrested along with drugs in Dhanbari Upazila.



The arrested are: Anwar Hossain Anu, 35, and Abdul Mannan, 30.



Dhanbari PS OC (Investigation) Idris Ali said on information, the law enforcers arrested Anwar Hossain along with 180 yaba tablets and Mannan with 40 grams of hemp from Krishnapur area under Jadunathpur Union.



After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with the PSs, the arrested were sent to jail following the court orders, the OC added.



NETRAKONA: Members of RAB-14, in a drive, arrested a man along with 464 bottles of phensedyl and 930 yaba tablets from Durgapur Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested person is Md Quamruzzaman Sunny, 18, son of Araj Ali, a resident of Kanail Village under the upazila.



RAB-14 CPC-1 Jamalpur Camp sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by its Company Commander Squadron Leader Ashiq Uzzaman conducted a drive in Debtali Madhyam Bagan area under Durgapur Upazila, and arrested Quamruzzaman Sunny along with the yaba tablets and phensedyl red-handed while he was trying to smuggle those through a truck.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Durgapur PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB sources added.



MUNSHIGANJ: Police arrested a CNG driver along with 22 kilograms of hemp from Louhajang Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested man is Md Amir Hossain, son of late Abdul Qadir of Monohardi area under Araihazar Upazila in Narayanganj.



It was known that a team from Padma Bridge North PS conducted a drive in Dakshin Medinimandal area, and arrested the CNG driver out suspicion. The team then recovered 22kg hemp from his vehicle. Two other drug dealers managed to flee the scene sensing presence of the law enforcers at that time.



Padma Bridge North PS OC Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.



NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB-11, in separate drives, arrested five people along with drugs from Siddhirganj and Sonargaon upazilas of the district recently.



A team of RAB-11 arrested three drug dealers along with 400 yaba tablets from Painadi Natun Moholla in Siddhirganj Upazila.



The arrested persons are: Md Atiqur Rahman Bhuiyan alias Atiq, 50, son of late Akhter Uddin Bhuiyan of Gazaria area in Bhairab Upazila of Kishoreganj; and Md Al Amin, 27, son of Hafizur Rahman of Machirakanda area, and Md Quamruzzaman, 27, son of Manik Mia of Ilokhia area under Belabo Upazila in Narsingdi District.



On the other hand, another team of RAB-11 conducted a drive in Bismillah Filling Station area at Ashariarchar Sakin on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, and arrested two other drug dealers along with 25 kilograms of hemp and 100 bottles of phensedyl.



The arrested are: Kamal Hossain, 30, son of Selim Mia of Shibpur area under Chouddagram Upazila, and Mannan Mia, 23, son of Ali Akkas of Ramchandrapur area under Sadar Dakshin Upazila in Cumilla District.



RAB-11 Media Officer ASP Md Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the matters in separate press releases.



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: DB Police, in separate drives, arrested three drug dealers along with 170 yaba tablets from Kamalganj and Sadar upazila of the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Sumon Ahmed Kawsar, 21, son of Malek Ahmed of Purba Gobindashree area under Moulvibazar Municipality; and Md Akhter, 30, and Ilias Mia, 38, of Kamalganj Upazila.



DB Police sources said on information, a team of the force arrested Sumon along with 105 yaba tablets from Ward No. 8 under Moulvibazar Municipality.



Meanwhile, the DB Police members conducted another drive in Kalenga area under Rahimpur Union in Kamalganj Upazila, and arrested Md Akhter and Ilias Mia along with 65 yaba tablets.



Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Moulvibazar Sadar and Kamalganj PSs against those arrested in these connections.



District Police Media Centre Official SI Mahmud confirmed the drives.



