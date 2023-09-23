Video
Sea Hilsas being sold as ‘Meghnar Ilish’ at Raipur

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Md Wahidur Rahman Murad

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Sept 22: Sea Hilsa fish is being sold as 'Meghnar Ilish' in Raipur Upazila of the district. Customers are deceived.

According to some customers, this full season they are not getting Meghna Hilsa fishes. After mixing sea Hilsas with river ones, traders are hawking and selling these at higher prices.

A recent visit to Laxmipur Town and Raipur Municipality found per kilogram (kg) Jhatka is selling at Tk 700-850. Half kg weight Hilsa is selling at Tk 700-900, and 800 gram weight Hilsa is selling at Tk 1,300/1,400. One kg weight Hilsa is selling at Tk 1,5,00/1,800.

This is the same case in other bazaars including Dalal Bazar, Bhabaniganj, Torabganj, Mandari and Jackson Bazar.

A customer at Dakkhin Temohoni Rana said, "Compared to last years, Hilsa prices are very high this year. We demand keeping Hilsa prices within purchasing capacities of all."

"It cannot be possible for us to purchase Hilsa," said another Bahar Uddin.

A seller of Charbhairabi Warehouse Chhiru Chowkidar claimed, the Hilsa arrival is thin at Ghat; that is why Hilsas are selling at higher prices; also the supply of local fishes is also poor.

A fishing trawler owner at Charbangshi Union in the upazila Md Dulal said, "There is poor Hilsas in the Meghna River. Fishers are catching fishes in the sea and deep river."

Another boat owner Liton Bepari said, as they are not getting expected Hilsas in the Meghna River; they are fishing in the sea water kilometre away.

There are six small and big-sinking chars ranging from Ramgoti to Raipur, said Raijol Maji. These chars are not visible in the rainy season. But in the winter, these turn visible. In the absence of rain on time, Hilsas could not arrive in the Meghna, he added.

A Meghna bank dweller Manjurul Islam said, Jhatka killing by some unscrupulous fishers has caused this Hilsa crisis.
Fisher Idris Mia said, "As Hilsas are not available this full season, hardship is prevailing in our families. Now Dadan and NGO loan are our only option."

"Due to less supply of Hilsas and increased fuel cost, our fishing cost has gone up. So we have to sell at a little higher price," he added.

Raipur Upazila Fisheries Officer Emdadul Haq said, because of the sinking chars, fishers are going to the sea. With increased sea fishers compared to river ones, Hilsa production and supply have decreased.

Laxmipur District Fisheries Officer Aminul Islam said, deep river fishers are getting few Hilsas; Hilsas are not available in parts of Kamalnagar and Sadar area.

With river depth reducing day by day, Hilsas cannot come, he added.

Besides, Hilsas cannot enter the river due to Tong nets set up at its mouth, he maintained.



