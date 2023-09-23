Video
Saturday, 23 September, 2023
Countryside

First Hilsa consignment goes to India

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SHARSHA, JASHORE, Sept 22:  The first Hilsa consignment of 45 metric tons (mt) was sent to India through Beanpole Land Port in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The Hilsa consignment containing Hilsas of five exporting firms was sent through 12 trucks on the occasion of forthcoming Durga Puja in India.

According to official sources, on the occasion of the Puja, a total of 3,950 mt of Hilsas will be given to India. These will be sent by a total of 79 exporting enterprises.

The export rate of the Hilsas has been fixed at $ 10 per kilogram.  

Five exporters are Mahima Enterprise, Tanisa Enterprise, Seven Star Fish Processing, Ripa Enterprise, and Pacific Sea Food.

The Indian Importers are S R International, Naz Implex Private Limited, and Bimal Ray and Barkha Bikas Fish Agency.
 
Two C & F enterprises, Emi Enterprise and Goni & Sons did not submit necessary papers for exporting fishes to India.

Revenue Officer of the Cargo Section of the Benapole Customs Abdul Aziz confirmed the sending of the first consignment. He said, exporters have been instructed to complete the total Hilsa export by October 30.

Inspector of the Fish and Quality Control Office of the port Aswadul Islam said, this permission period will be over immediately following any governmental restriction on fish collection and transportation.



