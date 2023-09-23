Video
Home Countryside

10 shops burnt in Laxmipur

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

LAXMIPUR, Sept 22: At least 10 shops were gutted by fire that broke out in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday
The accident took place at Dasherhat Bazar under Charshahi Union in the upazila early in the morning.

According to the fire service and Dasherhat Police Outpost, the fire began from a mobile servicing shop in the market due to electrical short circuit. Then the fire spread to adjacent shops instantly.
On information, Laxmipur Fire Service personnel reached the scene and brought the fire under control with the help of locals.

Laxmipur Fire Service Station Officer Ranajit Kumar Saha said the fire originated from an electric short circuit.

It was not possible to assess the damage immediately, the official added.



