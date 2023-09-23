Obituaries







He was 90.



His Nanaj-e-Janaza was held in the afternoon. Later on, he was laid down in his family graveyard in Khairhat area of Dakkhin Charfalcon under Patarirhat Union in the upazila.

Principal of the college Professor Md Zakir Hossain, Upazila Awami League President Md Nizam Uddin, Paatarirhat Union Chairman Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Raju and Press Club President MA Mazid condoled his death.



He left behind one son, five daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Jahanara Begum



Jahanara Begum, mother of Dainik Bangladesh Bulletin district correspondent MA Ehsan Reaz, died on Thursday. She was 55.



Her Namaj-e-Janaza was held at night on the day. Later on, she was laid down in their family graveyard in Charlorence area in the upazila.



JSD President ASM Abour Rouf, former principal of Hazirhat Upakuul Government College Abdul Motaleb, and Press Club President MA Mazid condoled her death.



She left behind her husband, four sons and two daughters.



KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Nurunnabi Hawladar, renowned social activist and father of Assistant Lecturer of Hazirhat Upakul Government College in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district Mahbubur Rahman Swapon, passed away on Wednesday night.He was 90.His Nanaj-e-Janaza was held in the afternoon. Later on, he was laid down in his family graveyard in Khairhat area of Dakkhin Charfalcon under Patarirhat Union in the upazila.Principal of the college Professor Md Zakir Hossain, Upazila Awami League President Md Nizam Uddin, Paatarirhat Union Chairman Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Raju and Press Club President MA Mazid condoled his death.He left behind one son, five daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.Jahanara BegumJahanara Begum, mother of Dainik Bangladesh Bulletin district correspondent MA Ehsan Reaz, died on Thursday. She was 55.Her Namaj-e-Janaza was held at night on the day. Later on, she was laid down in their family graveyard in Charlorence area in the upazila.JSD President ASM Abour Rouf, former principal of Hazirhat Upakuul Government College Abdul Motaleb, and Press Club President MA Mazid condoled her death.She left behind her husband, four sons and two daughters.