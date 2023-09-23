

‘Modern flood-forecasting system can help reduce loss of life’



"Due to geographical location, flood submerges 165 chars located in four upazilas of the district every year creating untold sufferings to the flood victims.



In this perspective, modern flood-forecasting system can help the people make aware about the possible disaster in a bid to mitigate their sufferings through adopting early action of plan or preparedness", they added.

Speakers came up with this remark while addressing the roundtable on 'Flood Inundation Modelling to improve Flood Disaster Resilience in Bangladesh'.



Friendship, an international social organization which has been working in the district for a long time aimed at changing the socio-economic condition of char dwellers and Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) jointly arranged the roundtable at Friendship Centre at Madnerpara in Fulchhari Upazila of the district.



It was organized under Climate Adaptation Project in the support of List, Luxembourg Aid Development, and LUX DEV.



Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Division Md Shoriful Alam attended the function as the chief guest.



DD of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Khorshed Alam Sarker and Sub-Divisional Engineer of the Water Development Board (WDB) Md Walid Arshad addressed the function as resource persons.



The function began through the welcome address by Senior Director of Friendship Md Kazi Amdadul Haque.



PowerPoint presentation on better understanding of weather forecasting system, better understanding of flood management practices and better understanding of Agro-Meteorological Information System were made by Md Mostafizar Rahman, meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department- Rangpur, Md Walid Arshad, sub-divisional engineer of WDB, and Khorshed Alam Sarker, DD of DAE.



Earlier, Marco Chini, scientist of LIST, made a presentation through multimedia projector.



Union Chairmen Md Mozaffar Hossain, Abdul KayumSarder, Azharul Hannan and Aminul Islam coming from Kurigram District took part in the discussion.



Almost all participants who are playing roles in the society as stakeholders participated in the discussion.



A number of recommendations were adopted in a bid to run the flood forecasting system effectively.



DD of the Local Government Division Md Shoriful Alam in his concluding address said, collaborative approach is indispensable to make the flood forecasting system a grand success. He sought wholehearted cooperation from all to attain the cherished goals of the system.



