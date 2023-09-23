Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 September, 2023, 6:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

‘Modern flood-forecasting system can help reduce loss of life’

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Our Correspondent

‘Modern flood-forecasting system can help reduce loss of life’

‘Modern flood-forecasting system can help reduce loss of life’

GAIBANDHA, Sept 22: Speakers at a roundtable in the district on said, flood forecasting can help people of flood prone-areas save losses of lives and properties and environment.  

"Due to geographical location, flood submerges 165 chars located in four upazilas of the district every year creating untold sufferings to the flood victims.

In this perspective, modern flood-forecasting system can help the people make aware about the possible disaster in a bid to mitigate their sufferings through adopting early action of plan or preparedness", they added.

Speakers came up with this remark while addressing the roundtable on 'Flood Inundation Modelling to improve Flood Disaster Resilience in Bangladesh'.

Friendship, an international social organization which has been working in the district for a long time aimed at changing the socio-economic condition of char dwellers and Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) jointly arranged the roundtable  at Friendship Centre at Madnerpara in  Fulchhari Upazila of  the district.

It was organized under Climate Adaptation Project in the support of List, Luxembourg Aid Development, and LUX DEV.

Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Division Md Shoriful Alam attended the function as the chief guest.

DD of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Khorshed Alam Sarker and Sub-Divisional Engineer of the Water Development Board (WDB) Md Walid Arshad addressed the function as resource persons.

The function began through the welcome address by Senior Director of Friendship Md Kazi Amdadul Haque.

PowerPoint presentation on better understanding of weather forecasting system, better understanding of flood management practices and better understanding of Agro-Meteorological Information System were made by Md Mostafizar Rahman, meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department- Rangpur, Md Walid Arshad, sub-divisional engineer of WDB, and Khorshed Alam Sarker, DD of DAE.

Earlier, Marco Chini, scientist of LIST, made a presentation through multimedia projector.

Union Chairmen Md Mozaffar Hossain, Abdul KayumSarder, Azharul Hannan and Aminul Islam coming from Kurigram District took part in the discussion.

Almost all participants who are playing roles in the society as stakeholders participated in the discussion.

A number of recommendations were adopted in a bid to run the flood forecasting system effectively.

DD of the Local Government Division Md Shoriful Alam in his concluding address said, collaborative approach is indispensable to make the flood forecasting system a grand success. He sought wholehearted cooperation from all to attain the cherished goals of the system.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ashrayan dwellers at Santhia suffer for inundation
Three unnatural deaths in two districts
Five minors drown in 4 districts
32 nabbed with drugs in 14 districts
Sea Hilsas being sold as ‘Meghnar Ilish’ at Raipur
First Hilsa consignment goes to India
10 shops burnt in Laxmipur
Obituaries


Latest News
Bangladesh need 255 to win against New Zealand
Nasir barred from domestic cricket
Govt solely responsible for humiliating US visa policy: Fakhrul
Two women die in N’ganj gas line explosion
Body parts found in luggage: Wife, son held in Ctg
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Cumilla
Sri Lanka pays off entire $200m loan from Bangladesh with $4.5m interest
WB provides $300m aid for secondary education
Three shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Lightning strike kills fourth grader in Netrokona
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
US wants to see free, fair and violence-free election in Bangladesh
Man's body recovered in Natore
US starts imposing visa restrictions on Bangladeshis undermining election
PM to address UNGA highlighting Rohingya, climate issues
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Teenager electrocuted in city
Four electrocuted in capital
US provides $116m in humanitarian assistance for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft