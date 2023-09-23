Nine found dead in five districts







CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body parts of a man inside a luggage from Patenga area in the district on Friday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Being informed, police recovered the body parts from the scene.



The OC further said that they suspected that the deceased might have been killed at another location, then dismembered, and concealed in the luggage before being transported here.



The law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the man, said the OC.



However, the body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.



TANGAIL: Four people including two minor children were found dead in separate incidents in Madhupur, Sakhipur and Ghatail upazilas of the district recently.



Police recovered the hanging body of a Hafez from an abandoned room in his house in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, 17, son of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Boali Village adjacent to Haatkhola-Boali Bridge under Madhupur Municipality. He was a Hafez and helped his father to their family business.



Local sources said Abu Sayeed wanted to buy a mobile phone and a laptop recently, but his father refused to meet his demand. However, on Tuesday noon, Shahidul Islam scolded Abu Sayeed. Following this, Abu Sayeed went out of the house being agitated and had been missing since then.



The deceased's father also lodged a general diary with Madhupur PS in this regard at night.



Later on, the family members spotted his body hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned room in the house at around 8 am on Wednesday.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Police assumed that he might have committed suicide by hanging himself out of huff with his father.



Madhupur PS OC Molla Aziazur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, two minor children and a young man were found dead in separate incidents in Sakhipur and Ghatail upazilas of the district on Saturday.



The bodies of two minor children were recovered from a pond in Sakhipur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The deceased were identified as Mim Akhter, 9, daughter of Kamrul Hasan, and Jhuma Akhter, 9, daughter of Babul Mia. Both of them were residents of Hoteya Paschimpara area in the upazila and third graders at Hoteya Government Primary School.



According to locals and the deceased's family members, Mim along with Jhuma went out of the houses to play after having lunch on Saturday, but did not return home till the evening.



Their family members started searching for them and at one stage, found their bodies in a pond adjacent to their houses while searching on it at around 10:30 pm. They then recovered the bodies from the pond.



Sakhipur PS OC Rejaul Karim said being informed, a team of police was sent to the scene and legal actions would be taken if the deceased's family members file any complaint in this regard.



On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a young man from a garage in Ghatail Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Kabir Hossain, son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Dhupa Khagrata Village under Sangrampur Union in the upazila. He was an auto-van driver by profession.



Ghatail PS OC Mohammad Lokman Hossain said locals spotted the body of Kabir Hossain hanging from the ceiling of a garage where auto-vans being charged at Chaithat Battali Bazar in Sangrampur Union of the upazila at around 7 am and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.



BHOLA: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from the bank of the Meghna River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.



Bhola Sadar Model PS OC Md Shahin Fakir said locals spotted the half-decomposed body of the man floating in the Meghna River in Balur Math area under Shibpur Union of the upazila at around 10 am and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The body bore no injury marks.



Locals assumed that the deceased might be any fisherman.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.



NARAYANGANJ: Two young men were found dead in separate incidents in Sadar and Araihazar upazilas of the district in two days.



Police recovered the body of a young man from a semi-pucca tin-shed room of a multi-story building in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Police and Fire Service sources said locals saw the body of the youth lying in a semi-pucca tin-shed room of a multi-story building in Dakshin Sastapur area at Fatulla of the upazila at around 3 pm and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body of the man from the scene and sent it to Narayanganj General Victoria Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Locals assumed that the youth might have entered there to steal valuables but died being stuck between two walls while climbing up the building.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Falulla Model PS Abu Hanif confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



On the other hand, police recovered the body of another young man from the Ramchandradi River in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of the youth floating in the Ramchandradi River adjacent to Gopaldi Municipality of the upazila in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.



Khagkanda Naval Police Outpost In-Charge of Araihazar Inspector Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of housewife from her in-laws' house in Wazirpur Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Aparna Bain, wife of Sajib Halder, a resident of Banna Village under Guthia Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Amal Chandra Bain of Patibari Village under Satla Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said Aparna Bain got married with Sajib Halder, son of Niranjan Halder of Banna Village, about seven months back with no consent of both the families.



However, neighbours saw the body of Aparna hanging from the ceiling of a room in her in-laws' house and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The body bore several injury marks on its different parts, according to the locals.



The deceased's family members alleged that Aparna might have been killed by the husband and members of her in-laws' house, and then, the body was hanged from the ceiling to cover up the killing as suicide. They demanded justice over the killing.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, said Wazirpur Model PS SI Sajib Mandal.



Wazirpur Model PS OC (Investigation) Md Tawhiduzzaman Sohag confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard and necessary steps would be taken after investigation.



