Central Europe aid to Ukraine questioned as polls loom







The Central European countries, which spent four decades under Moscow's rule following World War II, have provided substantial military aid to Ukraine and welcomed more than a million war refugees since Russia's invasion last year.



But general elections scheduled for September 30 in Slovakia and October 15 in Poland have taken a toll on that staunch support as fatigue with war aid grows among the people.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday that his country was "no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons."



And former Slovak defence minister Jaroslav Nad said in Prague on Thursday that his country would stop direct arms supplies and curb NATO supplies via its territory if veteran leftwinger Robert Fico became prime minister.



Morawiecki's statement raised eyebrows in Ukraine and elsewhere because Poland had so far been a star helper.



But other Polish politicians were quick to adopt a more conciliatory tone, with the president arguing that the remarks had been taken the wrong way.



"Polish-Ukrainian relations have become hostage to the Polish electoral campaign," Piotr Buras from the European Office on Foreign Relations told AFP.



He added that the struggle for votes between the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party and the far-right was "damaging Poland's image as an unequivocal supporter of Ukraine and risks a deterioration of bilateral relations".



Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Friday it was unavoidable that tensions would grow between Kyiv and its European allies amid an escalating dispute between Ukraine and Poland sparked by disagreements over grain exports.



"There are certain frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv. We predict that these frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv will increase. Friction between Kyiv and other European capitals will also grow over time. This is inevitable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



"We are, of course, watching this closely," Peskov said, calling Kyiv and Warsaw "the main" centres of Russophobia. Peskov also called Poland a "rather aggressive" country and accused it of conducting "subversive activities." �AFP



PRAGUE, Sept 22: Poland and Slovakia were among the first and keenest weapon suppliers to neighbouring Ukraine, but analysts say that enthusiasm has now been tempered as the EU and NATO members prepare for elections.The Central European countries, which spent four decades under Moscow's rule following World War II, have provided substantial military aid to Ukraine and welcomed more than a million war refugees since Russia's invasion last year.But general elections scheduled for September 30 in Slovakia and October 15 in Poland have taken a toll on that staunch support as fatigue with war aid grows among the people.Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday that his country was "no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons."And former Slovak defence minister Jaroslav Nad said in Prague on Thursday that his country would stop direct arms supplies and curb NATO supplies via its territory if veteran leftwinger Robert Fico became prime minister.Morawiecki's statement raised eyebrows in Ukraine and elsewhere because Poland had so far been a star helper.But other Polish politicians were quick to adopt a more conciliatory tone, with the president arguing that the remarks had been taken the wrong way."Polish-Ukrainian relations have become hostage to the Polish electoral campaign," Piotr Buras from the European Office on Foreign Relations told AFP.He added that the struggle for votes between the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party and the far-right was "damaging Poland's image as an unequivocal supporter of Ukraine and risks a deterioration of bilateral relations".Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Friday it was unavoidable that tensions would grow between Kyiv and its European allies amid an escalating dispute between Ukraine and Poland sparked by disagreements over grain exports."There are certain frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv. We predict that these frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv will increase. Friction between Kyiv and other European capitals will also grow over time. This is inevitable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters."We are, of course, watching this closely," Peskov said, calling Kyiv and Warsaw "the main" centres of Russophobia. Peskov also called Poland a "rather aggressive" country and accused it of conducting "subversive activities." �AFP