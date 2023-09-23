Video
Charles in Bordeaux on last day of climate-focused France trip

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

BORDEAUX, Sept 22: King Charles III on Friday arrived in France's southwestern city of Bordeaux on the final day of his state visit, putting the environment at centre stage in a region famed for its vineyards but also hit by climate-induced wildfires.

The 74-year-old British head of state is wrapping up a three days of diplomacy aimed at forging closer cross-Channel links after Brexit but also closer cooperation on environmental issues, his lifelong passion that are now top of the global political agenda.

Crowds of Union Jack-waving well-wishers gathered outside Bordeaux city hall to welcome Charles and Queen Camilla as they arrived after landing at the city's airport, AFP correspondents said.

Bordeaux is well-placed to illustrate the point hammered home throughout the visit about Britain and France's shared personal, political and cultural history.

It became a British possession in 1152, when the future English king Henry II married Eleanor of Aquitaine, effectively beginning three decades of English dominance in the region, until the end of the Hundred Years' War in 1453.

The British influence remains: some 39,000 British expats live in Bordeaux -- the highest number in France.

Charles, accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla, 76, had been due to visit France in March but civil unrest over unpopular pension reforms forced the trip to be postponed at the last minute.    �AFP



