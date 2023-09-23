Russia says Crimea naval HQ hit in missile attack







Ukraine has targeted Crimea throughout Russia's offensive but attacks on military installations there have recently intensified as Kyiv vows to recapture the peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.



"The headquarters of the fleet have been hit in an enemy missile attack," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Crimea's largest city Sevastopol, said on social media.

Razvozhayev said that missile fragments had fallen near a theatre and urged residents to stay clear of the site.



In a second post, he warned that another aerial attack could be imminent, urging residents of the city, which is home to more than 500,000 people, to remain indoors.



"Attention everyone! Another attack is possible. Please do not go to the city centre. Do not leave buildings," he said.



"Everyone who is near the headquarters of the fleet -- at the sound of the siren proceed to shelters," Razvozhayev added.



He said rescue workers were at the scene, adding: "Firefighters are taking all measures to eliminate the fire as soon as possible."



Russia's defence ministry said "one serviceman was killed", adding that five missiles had been shot down by air defence systems.



Ukrainian and Russian attacks in and around the Black Sea have increased since Moscow withdrew from an accord that allowed safe passage to civilian cargo ships from three Ukrainian ports. �AFP



