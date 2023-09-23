Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 September, 2023, 6:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China VP warns at UN of ‘strong will’ on Taiwan

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22: China warned Thursday at the United Nations not to underestimate its "strong will" on Taiwan, while saying Beijing preferred peaceful means to take the self-governing democracy.

Addressing the General Assembly, Vice President Han Zheng repeated Beijing's stance that Taiwan -- around which the communist mainland has staged repeated military exercises -- constitutes an "inalienable part" of China.

"No one should ever underestimate the firm resolve, strong will and the power of the Chinese people to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

"Realizing China's complete reunification is a shared aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation," he said.

"We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort."

Nearly all countries recognize Beijing rather than Taipei but the United States has a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan, to which it provides weapons to ensure its self-defense.

Some US officials have voiced concern that China is stepping up preparations to seize the island by force, especially if Taiwan makes moves to declare its independence formally.

Experts say that China has been reviewing lessons from Ukraine, which Russia has failed to seize a year and a half after invading.

China is allied with Russia but has stopped short of providing large amounts of military support to Moscow.
Han said that China wanted a "cessation of hostilities and resumption of peace talks" on Ukraine.

"China supports all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, and stands ready to continue playing a constructive role for the early attainment of peace," he said.

Han earlier in the week met on the sidelines of the General Assembly with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the latest effort by the two powers to manage their wide-ranging tensions.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Israel on ‘cusp’ of Saudi ties, Netanyahu tells UN
No Mideast peace without Palestinians’ full rights: Abbas
Central Europe aid to Ukraine questioned as polls loom
Charles in Bordeaux on last day of climate-focused France trip
Russia says Crimea naval HQ hit in missile attack
Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe, declines to release evidence
US, China announce new economic working groups
China VP warns at UN of ‘strong will’ on Taiwan


Latest News
Bangladesh need 255 to win against New Zealand
Nasir barred from domestic cricket
Govt solely responsible for humiliating US visa policy: Fakhrul
Two women die in N’ganj gas line explosion
Body parts found in luggage: Wife, son held in Ctg
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Cumilla
Sri Lanka pays off entire $200m loan from Bangladesh with $4.5m interest
WB provides $300m aid for secondary education
Three shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Lightning strike kills fourth grader in Netrokona
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
US wants to see free, fair and violence-free election in Bangladesh
Man's body recovered in Natore
US starts imposing visa restrictions on Bangladeshis undermining election
PM to address UNGA highlighting Rohingya, climate issues
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Teenager electrocuted in city
Four electrocuted in capital
US provides $116m in humanitarian assistance for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft