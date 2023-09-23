Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 September, 2023, 6:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

AFC U17 Girls' Asian Cup Qualifiers

A defeat to Philippines narrows Bangladesh's scope

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Sports Reporter

A defeat to Philippines narrows Bangladesh's scope

A defeat to Philippines narrows Bangladesh's scope

AFC U17 Girls' Asian Cup Qualifiers The girls in red and green outfits lost to the Philippines by 1-3 in their second match of Group-B in the second round of the AFC Under-17 Girls' Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on Friday.
Previously on Wednesday, Bangladesh experienced a 0-2 defeat to the host Vietnam in its first match of the three-match mission.

After losing the first two matches, the girls still may have a chance to be among the top two of the group. But that is on paper. In reality, the girls may not play the final round as they will have to face stronger Australians on Sunday in the last match of the group.
On the group table, the Bangladesh juniors are at the bottom with zero points. While Australia is leading the table with three points as it defeated the Philippines by 6-2 in the first match, other opponents Vietnam and Philippines are right behind having the same three points.

On Friday, Bangladesh digested the first goal in the third minute of the match. Sagorika levelled the margin in the very next minute.

Although the Bangladesh defence was able to hold the opponent until the 32nd minute, Mathelus of the Philippines took the second lead for her team then.

The third goal was scored by winners' striker Pido in the fifth minute of the injury time of the second half. Bangladesh could do nothing till the long whistle.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh, India to play in same group
A defeat to Philippines narrows Bangladesh's scope
Shami restricts Australia at 276 in first India ODI
Both Tigers, Blackcaps confident to take lead
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh into cricket semis as rain plays a hand
Pakistan replace injured Naseem with Hasan Ali for World Cup
Mustafizur's skill with new ball a blessing for Tigers ahead of WC
Aubameyang rescues Marseille as Liverpool, West Ham win


Latest News
Bangladesh need 255 to win against New Zealand
Nasir barred from domestic cricket
Govt solely responsible for humiliating US visa policy: Fakhrul
Two women die in N’ganj gas line explosion
Body parts found in luggage: Wife, son held in Ctg
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Cumilla
Sri Lanka pays off entire $200m loan from Bangladesh with $4.5m interest
WB provides $300m aid for secondary education
Three shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Lightning strike kills fourth grader in Netrokona
Most Read News
Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar is govt’s outmost priority, PM tells Uzra Zeya
Mother, daughter travel different places stealing ornaments worth Tk 4 lakh
US wants to see free, fair and violence-free election in Bangladesh
Man's body recovered in Natore
US starts imposing visa restrictions on Bangladeshis undermining election
PM to address UNGA highlighting Rohingya, climate issues
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU
Teenager electrocuted in city
Four electrocuted in capital
US provides $116m in humanitarian assistance for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft