A defeat to Philippines narrows Bangladesh's scope

AFC U17 Girls' Asian Cup Qualifiers The girls in red and green outfits lost to the Philippines by 1-3 in their second match of Group-B in the second round of the AFC Under-17 Girls' Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on Friday.Previously on Wednesday, Bangladesh experienced a 0-2 defeat to the host Vietnam in its first match of the three-match mission.After losing the first two matches, the girls still may have a chance to be among the top two of the group. But that is on paper. In reality, the girls may not play the final round as they will have to face stronger Australians on Sunday in the last match of the group.On the group table, the Bangladesh juniors are at the bottom with zero points. While Australia is leading the table with three points as it defeated the Philippines by 6-2 in the first match, other opponents Vietnam and Philippines are right behind having the same three points.On Friday, Bangladesh digested the first goal in the third minute of the match. Sagorika levelled the margin in the very next minute.Although the Bangladesh defence was able to hold the opponent until the 32nd minute, Mathelus of the Philippines took the second lead for her team then.The third goal was scored by winners' striker Pido in the fifth minute of the injury time of the second half. Bangladesh could do nothing till the long whistle.