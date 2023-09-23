Shami restricts Australia at 276 in first India ODI







The visitors looked set for a bigger score with a half-century by opener David Warner and key cameos by Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis before Shami took three wickets in quick succession in the later part of the first innings.



Shami gave a perfect start for India after stand-in skipper KL Rahul won the toss and dismissed dangerous Mitchell Marsh in the very first over.

Warner and veteran Steven Smith stabilised the Australian innings with a 94-run stand before Warner fell to the left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja.



Smith fell soon after to leave visitors struggling at 112-3. India's veteran off-spinner who made a surprise return to the ODI squad removed a well-set Marnus Labuschagne and finished with 1-47 in his 10-over spell.



With Australia at 166-4 in the 36th over, a passing shower briefly disrupted play before a key partnership between Inglis and Stoinis tried to take the initiative from the hosts. �AFP



