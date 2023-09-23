Both Tigers, Blackcaps confident to take lead







The match will commence at 2:00pm (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Bangladesh bowlers once again proved their worth in the series starter, which rolled for 33.4 overs and host bowlers restricted the guests to 136 runs for five wickets. Mustafizur Rahman had been outstanding with the new ball.





The hosts hardly will bring any change in the playing eleven since they failed to test the squad they set in the earlier match. So, it is very much possible to see two Tamims to open Bangladesh innings as vastly experienced Tamim Iqbal will get Tanzid Tamim to pair with as skipper Liton Das can be seen to bat at three. Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah and Nurul Hasan Sohan will be playing as the specialist batters while Soumya Sarkar Sheikh Mahedi and Nasum Ahmed are the bowling all-rounders in the squad. Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Sakib will play as the specialist quicks like the earlier match.



New Zealand top order on the other hand had, disappointed in the first game as Finn Allen, Chad Bowes and Rachin Ravindra failed to create any impact. But their World Cup squad's cog Will Young hit a fifty standing against all odds. Henry Nicholls was also very sound against varied home bowlers.



Blackcaps however, have a strong bowling lineup combining captain Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi and Kyle Jamieson.



Mirpur generally offers sporting wickets with a lot of turns for spinners though the pitch of the series starter behaved strangely with a greenish surface. Like the earlier game, overcast condition shows ominous sign for the game and the toss winning side will prefer to bowl first to take the early advantage of the wicket.



After abandonment of the starter of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and New Zealand, both hosts and guests are all set to take lead winning the second match today.The match will commence at 2:00pm (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Bangladesh bowlers once again proved their worth in the series starter, which rolled for 33.4 overs and host bowlers restricted the guests to 136 runs for five wickets. Mustafizur Rahman had been outstanding with the new ball.The Fizz had to show his class to retain his World Cup ticket and he was better than what was expected. The southpaw is one of the most effective death bowler, was seen very sound in early powerplay overs and he delivered five overs at a stretch in the beginning, which is also a very rare scenario. Nasum Ahmed had done his level best to fill up the vacuum created in absence of Shakib.The hosts hardly will bring any change in the playing eleven since they failed to test the squad they set in the earlier match. So, it is very much possible to see two Tamims to open Bangladesh innings as vastly experienced Tamim Iqbal will get Tanzid Tamim to pair with as skipper Liton Das can be seen to bat at three. Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah and Nurul Hasan Sohan will be playing as the specialist batters while Soumya Sarkar Sheikh Mahedi and Nasum Ahmed are the bowling all-rounders in the squad. Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Sakib will play as the specialist quicks like the earlier match.New Zealand top order on the other hand had, disappointed in the first game as Finn Allen, Chad Bowes and Rachin Ravindra failed to create any impact. But their World Cup squad's cog Will Young hit a fifty standing against all odds. Henry Nicholls was also very sound against varied home bowlers.Blackcaps however, have a strong bowling lineup combining captain Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi and Kyle Jamieson.Mirpur generally offers sporting wickets with a lot of turns for spinners though the pitch of the series starter behaved strangely with a greenish surface. Like the earlier game, overcast condition shows ominous sign for the game and the toss winning side will prefer to bowl first to take the early advantage of the wicket.