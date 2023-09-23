Pakistan replace injured Naseem with Hasan Ali for World Cup







Hasan, 29, was player of the tournament when Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, but lost his place as Naseem, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi formed the main pace attack. Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said Hasan was the best choice to replace Naseem in the 15-man squad for the World Cup, which begins October 5 in India.



"The way Naseem got injured... we faced a problem, and that is why we chose Hasan -- who although has not played much recently, is experienced," said Inzamam.

Pakistan axed all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Haris were axed from the squad that crashed out of the Asia Cup this month at the Super Four stage after defeats to India and Sri Lanka.



Opener Fakhar Zaman scored 65 runs in four innings in the Asia Cup, but kept his place in the World Cup squad.



There were questions about leg-spinning allrounder Shadab Khan as well, after he managed six wickets in his last five ODIs. �AFP



