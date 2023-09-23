Nagelsmann given chance by Germany after Bayern disappointment







Just 36, Nagelsmann had already carved out a successful career both domestically and on the European stage with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig before his short-lived spell at Bayern.



He is officially the second-youngest national team coach in German history -- and the youngest for almost a century.

Nagelsmann will be 37 at Euro 2024 and if victorious would be the youngest coach to win the tournament, seven years younger than the 44-year-old Jose Villalonga who took Spain to the 1964 title.



Known for his tactical flexibility, Nagelsmann has shown a penchant for shifting formations mid-game -- a skill honed during his first coaching job as an opposition scout at Augsburg under Thomas Tuchel, the man who replaced him at Bayern.



Nagelsmann's appointment comes almost six months to the day since his firing by Bayern.



Nagelsmann's time at Bayern came to an end with his side second in the Bundesliga and going strong in the Champions League.

He was sacked amid concerns he had lost elements of the dressing room and had failed to progress a team boasting one of the best squads in Europe.



Under Tuchel, Bayern needed a last-day collapse from Borussia Dortmund to win the league title. Bayern were eliminated from both the German Cup and the Champions League after Nagelsmann's departure. �AFP



BERLIN, SEPT 22: Julian Nagelsmann hit a rare low ebb when he was surprisingly sacked by Bayern Munich earlier this year, but has now been given the chance to lead his native Germany at next year's European Championship on home soil.Just 36, Nagelsmann had already carved out a successful career both domestically and on the European stage with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig before his short-lived spell at Bayern.He is officially the second-youngest national team coach in German history -- and the youngest for almost a century.Nagelsmann will be 37 at Euro 2024 and if victorious would be the youngest coach to win the tournament, seven years younger than the 44-year-old Jose Villalonga who took Spain to the 1964 title.Known for his tactical flexibility, Nagelsmann has shown a penchant for shifting formations mid-game -- a skill honed during his first coaching job as an opposition scout at Augsburg under Thomas Tuchel, the man who replaced him at Bayern.Nagelsmann's appointment comes almost six months to the day since his firing by Bayern.Nagelsmann's time at Bayern came to an end with his side second in the Bundesliga and going strong in the Champions League.He was sacked amid concerns he had lost elements of the dressing room and had failed to progress a team boasting one of the best squads in Europe.Under Tuchel, Bayern needed a last-day collapse from Borussia Dortmund to win the league title. Bayern were eliminated from both the German Cup and the Champions League after Nagelsmann's departure. �AFP