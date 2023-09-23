Video
Death Must Be So Beautiful!!!

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Tabussum Sumaiya

Getting free from all the disquiet, and burdens
From the nostalgia and present
End of all dilemmas of resisting and remaining,
'Death must be so beautiful'.
End of all oscillations and ardency
An exemption from all repent
Edge of all torments and grieving,
Death must be so ecstatic.

Abhorrent towards the Deads
Diabolical to the dreamers.
Not for Miseria,
Death must be for Icarus.

Only mighty to the altruists,
Refuse to capitulate to its' devotees.
Oblivious to the detriments
Death must be so elusive.

The Poet is a Lecturer of English at Northern University Bangladesh



