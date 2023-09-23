



From the nostalgia and present

End of all dilemmas of resisting and remaining,

'Death must be so beautiful'.



An exemption from all repent

Edge of all torments and grieving,

Death must be so ecstatic.



Abhorrent towards the Deads

Diabolical to the dreamers.

Not for Miseria,

Death must be for Icarus.



Only mighty to the altruists,

Refuse to capitulate to its' devotees.

Oblivious to the detriments

Death must be so elusive.



The Poet is a Lecturer of English at Northern University Bangladesh



Getting free from all the disquiet, and burdensFrom the nostalgia and presentEnd of all dilemmas of resisting and remaining,'Death must be so beautiful'.End of all oscillations and ardencyAn exemption from all repentEdge of all torments and grieving,Death must be so ecstatic.Abhorrent towards the DeadsDiabolical to the dreamers.Not for Miseria,Death must be for Icarus.Only mighty to the altruists,Refuse to capitulate to its' devotees.Oblivious to the detrimentsDeath must be so elusive.The Poet is a Lecturer of English at Northern University Bangladesh