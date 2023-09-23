|
Death Must Be So Beautiful!!!
|
Getting free from all the disquiet, and burdens
From the nostalgia and present
End of all dilemmas of resisting and remaining,
'Death must be so beautiful'.
An exemption from all repent
Edge of all torments and grieving,
Death must be so ecstatic.
Abhorrent towards the Deads
Diabolical to the dreamers.
Not for Miseria,
Death must be for Icarus.
Only mighty to the altruists,
Refuse to capitulate to its' devotees.
Oblivious to the detriments
Death must be so elusive.
The Poet is a Lecturer of English at Northern University Bangladesh