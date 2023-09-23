





Since morning, the sky was cloudy and it was raining lightly. She told her mother many times that she will not go to school. But who cares! Mother's strict command is to go to school every day. No one in Anu's house could disobey mother's order.



When Anu said that it will rain today, mother said, 'Will juice fall instead of rain in monsoon?'



After coming home, when she was bringing her books out from her bag, something jumps out from it. When Anu rushes back in fear, it says - Why are you afraid? I am Jhumjhumy.



: Jhumjhumy!

: Anu looks around but saw no one.

: Look at your feet. I am Jhumjhumy the Frog.



Anu looks at the ground. She sees a frog standing near her feet.

: Friend, would you help me a little?

: How?

: Arrange for me to stay here for a while. Today, I have suddenly sprained one of my legs while jumping. So, when your bag fell on the road, I got it open and entered it to rest for a while.

: Oh! Okay. I am bringing you a basket, so that you could rest.



Anu brings a vegetable basket from the kitchen. With a hardship, Jhumjhumy sits on It.

: You are wet. Would I give you a towel? You might have a cold.



Hearing Anu's words, Jhumjhumy bursts into laughter.

: Frogs have cold! Don't you know that frogs don't have a cold?

: Oh, I have read in the idioms. I just remember It.

: Anu, now you go and study. I will leave after resting a while.



Anu hides the basket under the bed. Mother will scold her if she sees that.



Jhumjhumy the Frog leaves in the afternoon. Anu gets upset.

: Come again, friend.

: Of course, I will come.



Most of the houses in Anu's village are tin-shed. The school and the Mosque are the paved buildings there. In this village of Dublar Char, everyone takes shelter in these buildings in any disaster.



It has been raining lightly since a few days. People here are familiar with this kind of weather. Anu was studying sitting next to the window. Suddenly, she felt that someone is calling her.



: Anu, come out.

Anu looked through the window and saw Jhumjhumy.

: Hey. Friend, you!

: Yes it's me. Listen, there will be an earthquake within 2/3 days. All of you go to a safe place.

: What! Really?

: Yes, really.

: How do you know?

: We, the frogs can predict earthquakes. Please Anu, all of you go to a safe place.



There was a severe earthquake in Dublar Char. Many houses were destroyed. Many people have lost their lives. Luckily, Anu listened to Jhumjhumy.



