Saturday, 23 September, 2023, 6:03 PM
Home Women's Own

Why women choose ridesharing platforms

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Women\'s Own Desk

Samira, who works at an advertising agency, often returns late from work. It becomes challenging for her to travel from her Gulshan office to her Dhanmondi home at that hour, due to the lack of vehicles.

Since it is late at night, her family members are alsoconcerned about her safety.So Samira has been looking for a safe mode of transportation.

In such a situation, Samira can opt for ridesharing services like Uber Moto. These services make it convenient to travel at any time and from any location. Now you no longer need to wait for public transportation or CNG vehicles.

This also allows you to avoid the crowd on public transport and commute comfortably. Moreover, these services are affordable. These services are great for getting around quickly, whether you need to go to your workplace or university, or are just meeting friends.




