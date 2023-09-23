Combat climate change engaging children







He said so attending in an event titled 'Climate Crisis and its Impact on Children' organised by Action Aid Bangladesh.

He also stated, "Our world is facing an unprecedented climate crisis. The responsibility to address it falls on all of us. However, it is the children who will inherit the consequences of our actions or inaction. Therefore, their engagement is not just important; it is absolutely essential."





In her opening remarks, Action Aid Bangladesh Country Director Farah Kabir said, "Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, with Bangladesh being one of the most vulnerable nations. Approximately one in three children in Bangladesh, nearly 20 million children are affected by extreme weather events, floods, river erosion, sea-level rise, and other environmental crises linked to climate change. Action Aid Bangladesh believes that engaging children in the fight for climate justice is vital to creating a sustainable and resilient future".



Apart from Anisur Rahman, Former Secretary Dr. Aparup Chowdhury; Arijit Chowdhury,Former Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Rumana Yasmin Ferdausi, Deputy Secretary, Legislative & Parliamentary Affairs Division, Ministry of Law; Rabeya Khandkar, Additional Director, Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank and other distinguished guests participated in a discussion of the program.



Dr. Aparup Chowdhury, said, "The climate crisis is not just an environmental issue; it is stealing children's futures, forcing them into labour and robbing them of homes, education, and health. We must work together to bring climate justice for our children."



Arijit Chowdhury, said, "When any bank or financial institution allocates any money, it should be noted whether it is doing something harmful for the environment or not.I urge any government or private institution to keep the issue of climate injustice in mind in its development activities".



